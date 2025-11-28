 Latest coaching rumor | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Latest coaching rumor

Brian Miller....

angry will ferrell GIF
 
that was about the dumbest football article I’ve seen in a long time.
Writer “hey, I’ve got nothing to write about so let me throw some **** on the wall”
 
You should actually read the articles before you thread them here

If you actually read it you’d never would have posted something so dogshit. A real waste of time

Post actual good reads, that crap was just crap to be honest

Brian Miller?.. ****ing hack. Come on guys, see through the bullshit. Do better
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom