Latest Dolphins Smear Campaign

It's official. The NFLPA and the NFL concluded their investigation of the handling of Tua during the Bills game. It's been confirmed that he did not have a concusion and the Dolphins followed protocol (despite firing the doctor that conducted the examination).
Looks like Stephen A. and all the other blowhard wannabe analyst can eat some crow.
Hopefully people will stop crucifying our beloved coach and medical staff.
for a speedy recovery for our baby GOAT.
F the Jets!!!
NFL-NFLPA Release Statement on Tua Investigation
The NFL and NFLPA released a joint statement saying the Miami Dolphins and the other medical staff properly followed the concussion protocols during the Buffalo game
www.si.com