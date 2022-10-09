Latest Dolphins Smear Campaign

That's the narrative I'm talking about. He's cleared by medical staff, yet everyone wants to say he was concussed and there's a 1 in a billion chance that he was mis diagnosed.



It's crazy how one sided this argument has been. If he was diagnosed with a concusion by a medical professional, no one would question that diagnosis. But because he was not diagnosed, everyone is claiming a misdiagnosis.



The narrative is that he hit his head stumbled and HAD to have had a concussion. But he also hit his back, arm, torso, ribs, rear end, thigh etc on the ground. If you watch the clip, he did not hit his head hard....unlike the suplex tackle during the Bengals game. It's all about what people want to believe...