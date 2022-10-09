 Latest Dolphins Smear Campaign | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Latest Dolphins Smear Campaign

It's official. The NFLPA and the NFL concluded their investigation of the handling of Tua during the Bills game. It's been confirmed that he did not have a concusion and the Dolphins followed protocol (despite firing the doctor that conducted the examination).

Looks like Stephen A. and all the other blowhard wannabe analyst can eat some crow.

Hopefully people will stop crucifying our beloved coach and medical staff.

🙏 for a speedy recovery for our baby GOAT.

F the Jets!!!

NFL-NFLPA Release Statement on Tua Investigation

The NFL and NFLPA released a joint statement saying the Miami Dolphins and the other medical staff properly followed the concussion protocols during the Buffalo game
Where did they confirm no concussion?
 
"As a result of the Tagovailoa situation, however, Sills said that any signs of "gross motor instability" moving forward will result in the player being kept out of current game — and that would have applied to Tua against Buffalo."

"The NFL-NFLPA joint statement introduced the term "ataxia," which describes gross motor instability caused by a neurological event, which Sills said was not the case with Tagovailoa in the Buffalo game based on the conclusions of medical personnel. Even then, Tagovailoa would have been disqualified from that game based on the amended concussion protocols."

This flat out doesnt make any sense... They're clearly saying Tua would've been wrongfully taken out of the Buffalo game, so they will go forward with this new rule. 🤷‍♂️
 
Don’t think you can say it was confirmed he didn’t have a concussion, just that medically that it was determined that he did not. While I dont think he did, at worst it was medically missed but not because we procedure wasn’t followed.
 
Article is very poorly written, but they essentially said that they were able to rule out a concussion as the only cause, but NOT rule out a concussion entirely. A reporter specifically asked "So they actually ruled out a concussion?" and he responded

Sills, however, could not say definitively that Tagovailoa did not sustain a concussion against the Bills, only that the quarterback insisted all along his head was fine and his issue was with his back.
Click to expand...

Not at all the same thing. Very deceptive wording.
 
brumdog44 said:
Don’t think you can say it was confirmed he didn’t have a concussion, just that medically that it was determined that he did not. While I dont think he did, at worst it was medically missed but not because we procedure wasn’t followed.
Click to expand...
That's the narrative I'm talking about. He's cleared by medical staff, yet everyone wants to say he was concussed and there's a 1 in a billion chance that he was mis diagnosed.

It's crazy how one sided this argument has been. If he was diagnosed with a concusion by a medical professional, no one would question that diagnosis. But because he was not diagnosed, everyone is claiming a misdiagnosis.

The narrative is that he hit his head stumbled and HAD to have had a concussion. But he also hit his back, arm, torso, ribs, rear end, thigh etc on the ground. If you watch the clip, he did not hit his head hard....unlike the suplex tackle during the Bengals game. It's all about what people want to believe...
 
it kinda seems like the NFL/Goodell/NFLPA are just making it as they go along. smh
 
Who gives a shit? Everyone is so eager to sprint towards getting indignant over some nonsense in the headlines. We listened to the Neurologist that we were supposed to listen to. After that, all we should care about is getting Tua healthy and then back on the field.
 
No apologies will be issued.

ESPN will just move to the next story and this will become nothing but an afterthought to them.
 
fish_fan said:
No apologies will be issued.

ESPN will just move to the next story and this will become nothing but an afterthought to them.
Click to expand...
this is why I don't watch espn unless there's a game there that I want to watch and I can’t watch it any other way. I don't give those idiots any ratings or clicks to anybody that works for them.

As far as Tua, the NFL/NFLPA knows that our team did nothing wrong so we should just move on.
 
Steph A (I forget his last name) will never eat crow.
I stopped listening to him a few years ago. He is always definitely correct with a screaming voice. There is also an obnoxious white guy, Skip Bayling Bayless, (roughly on the name) that I also stopped watching.
Not sure what channel they are on, I stopped listening to the ESPN radio sports as well
 
Stephen A.......I don't care what any doctors say, I know what I saw and so did everyone else including Mike McDaniel.
Nothing will change his opinion, that's all it is an opinion.
 
NBP81 said:
"As a result of the Tagovailoa situation, however, Sills said that any signs of "gross motor instability" moving forward will result in the player being kept out of current game — and that would have applied to Tua against Buffalo."

"The NFL-NFLPA joint statement introduced the term "ataxia," which describes gross motor instability caused by a neurological event, which Sills said was not the case with Tagovailoa in the Buffalo game based on the conclusions of medical personnel. Even then, Tagovailoa would have been disqualified from that game based on the amended concussion protocols."

This flat out doesnt make any sense... They're clearly saying Tua would've been wrongfully taken out of the Buffalo game, so they will go forward with this new rule. 🤷‍♂️
Click to expand...
And how would any of this stupid sh*t prevented what happened in the Cincinnati game? If he would have passed all the concussion tests after the Bills game, he would have been cleared to play Thursday anyway.
 
