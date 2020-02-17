Latest Draft Network Mock-- Tua to Carolina

Mach2
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Jun 10, 2018
- Messages
- 4,348
- Reaction score
- 5,818
- Age
- 55
- Location
- Boynton Bch, Fl
Actually, seems like a realistic possibility.
Many think Cincy taking JB is a foregone conclusion. I don't know about that, but many draft "gurus" are operating on that assumptionBoy do I dislike the alleged ‘consolation’ prize in this mock.
I‘d very much prefer Isaiah Simmons or Jeffrey Okudah or Derrick Brown. Or trade down to get one of the tackles while adding some additional capital.
Where I sorta disagree that it’s realistic is, if Carolina is going to give all that up to move up to 3 — wouldn’t make a bit more sense to go all the way and trade up to #1 for the QB Joe Brady has already worked well with?
Big if, and under the scenario that was proposed, Carolina gave a ton.Ya but if the Dolphins really want Tua they have more assets to trade up than the Panthers do.
Haven't heard that, but if true, I would agree. It might buy the staff more time.With the warning the Lions owner put out there the Lions would be smart to trade back and strengthen their draft capital for the future …. that type of trade may take some heat off the coaching staff