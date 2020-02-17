Latest Draft Network Mock-- Tua to Carolina

E

EJay

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 30, 2004
Messages
1,200
Reaction score
859
Boy do I dislike the alleged ‘consolation’ prize in this mock. :(

I‘d very much prefer Isaiah Simmons or Jeffrey Okudah or Derrick Brown. Or trade down to get one of the tackles while adding some additional capital.

Where I sorta disagree that it’s realistic is, if Carolina is going to give all that up to move up to 3 — wouldn’t make a bit more sense to go all the way and trade up to #1 for the QB Joe Brady has already worked well with?
 
mwestberry

mwestberry

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 18, 2012
Messages
1,789
Reaction score
3,715
With the warning the Lions owner put out there the Lions would be smart to trade back and strengthen their draft capital for the future …. that type of trade may take some heat off the coaching staff
 
Mach2

Mach2

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
4,348
Reaction score
5,818
Age
55
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
EJay said:
Boy do I dislike the alleged ‘consolation’ prize in this mock. :(

I‘d very much prefer Isaiah Simmons or Jeffrey Okudah or Derrick Brown. Or trade down to get one of the tackles while adding some additional capital.

Where I sorta disagree that it’s realistic is, if Carolina is going to give all that up to move up to 3 — wouldn’t make a bit more sense to go all the way and trade up to #1 for the QB Joe Brady has already worked well with?
Click to expand...
Many think Cincy taking JB is a foregone conclusion. I don't know about that, but many draft "gurus" are operating on that assumption
 
Mach2

Mach2

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
4,348
Reaction score
5,818
Age
55
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
mwestberry said:
With the warning the Lions owner put out there the Lions would be smart to trade back and strengthen their draft capital for the future …. that type of trade may take some heat off the coaching staff
Click to expand...
Haven't heard that, but if true, I would agree. It might buy the staff more time.
 
John813

John813

Second String
Joined
Nov 25, 2015
Messages
1,114
Reaction score
686
Fine with me.

Not in the mindset we need to burn picks to trade up for Tua at this time.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom