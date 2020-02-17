Latest Draft Network Mock-- Tua to Carolina

Boy do I dislike the alleged ‘consolation’ prize in this mock.I‘d very much prefer Isaiah Simmons or Jeffrey Okudah or Derrick Brown. Or trade down to get one of the tackles while adding some additional capital.Where I sorta disagree that it’s realistic is, if Carolina is going to give all that up to move up to 3 — wouldn’t make a bit more sense to go all the way and trade up to #1 for the QB Joe Brady has already worked well with?