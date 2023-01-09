 Latest on Tua from insiders | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Latest on Tua from insiders

BONG SHULA

BONG SHULA

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2007
Messages
3,183
Reaction score
7,221
Location
Canada
Last thread on Tua updates is locked, so posting these here. Mods can merge if the thread is unlocked later.

This is Rap on Pat McAfee's show. He says the way the Fins are handling Tua is unusual, but that he considers it a possibility he'll suit up in Buffalo



Shefty on ESPN, also says Tua playing is a possibility, and says if not him, then Teddy should be good to go



And here's Mike Girardi on Good Morning Football who says that he's told by people in Miami that Tua wants to play Sunday, comes in around 3:45 min mark of the video



e: updating with these two tweets from Barry Jackson



 
BONG SHULA

BONG SHULA

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2007
Messages
3,183
Reaction score
7,221
Location
Canada
Casas9425 said:
Translation: Tua is going to start for the Dolphins this weekend.
Click to expand...
I hope to God you're right. I'm cautiously optimistic, but also nervous as hell. Sounds like we should get more info from MM later today (but he's been so tight lipped on this topic I'm not going to hold my breath). We probably need Tua cleared for practice come Wednesday/Thursday for him to have a realistic chance to suit up. So we should have significant clarity by the middle of the week.
 
Jssanto

Jssanto

Club Member
Joined
May 10, 2014
Messages
2,846
Reaction score
2,648
I have not seen the Vegas line, but I do not think we have a real chance to win.
Our base is bad injuries to starters at CB and S. Our suspect OL may be without our starting (originally not even a back up) RT and the dinged up Armstead.
I think it will take a big turnover battle win. Say plus 3, and some self inflicted Bill penalties to stop drives.
I think it more likely we are badly beaten than we win by a point or two.
Hope to be wrong, I can be a glass half empty guy.
 
ForksPhin

ForksPhin

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 28, 2006
Messages
7,618
Reaction score
10,426
Casas9425 said:
Translation: Tua is going to start for the Dolphins this weekend.
Click to expand...
Confused Dogs GIF by MOODMAN
 
Rick Cartman

Rick Cartman

It is what it is
Joined
Apr 26, 2008
Messages
4,187
Reaction score
3,544
Location
South Park, Colorado
It depends how fast a player can get through steps 4 and 5 based on what Jackson tweeted.

It doesn't sound like we should plan on him being available.
 
Ninja Foot

Ninja Foot

"Call me Mistery, I mystify"
Super Donator
Joined
May 20, 2004
Messages
722
Reaction score
1,328
Tua gives us our best chance IMO. I know, big limb. I'm just saying if we need to come back from down 2 scores to win, Tua's the guy. I have zero confidence in either Teddy 2 gloves or "The Future" Skylar Thompson to get it done.

If we can run the ball as well as we did with Mostert in the first half of the Jets game, I'd have more confidence. The Bills defense isn't as tough the Jets IMO. Tua could feast honestly.

Tua and the Dolphins are 'bout to shock the world folks.

I'm sure that'll age well one way or another.

Fins Up!! ✋️
 
Sticky Gloves

Sticky Gloves

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 25, 2022
Messages
186
Reaction score
244
Age
37
Location
Arizona
Rick Cartman said:
It depends how fast a player can get through steps 4 and 5 based on what Jackson tweeted.

It doesn't sound like we should plan on him being available.
Click to expand...
Last week McDaniel said Tua hasn't progressed far enough in the concussion protocol to be on the practice field:

"Phase Three: Football Specific Exercise: The player-patient continues with supervised cardiovascular exercises that are increased and begin to mimic sport specific activities, as well as supervised strength training. The player-patient is allowed to practice with the team in sport specific exercise for 30 minutes or less, with ongoing and careful symptom monitoring by the medical staff."

...so I would think that means he's somewhere between Phase 1 & Phase 2.
 
ForksPhin

ForksPhin

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 28, 2006
Messages
7,618
Reaction score
10,426
Ninja Foot said:
Tua gives us our best chance IMO. I know, big limb. I'm just saying if we need to come back from down 2 scores to win, Tua's the guy. I have zero confidence in either Teddy 2 gloves or "The Future" Skylar Thompson to get it done.

If we can run the ball as well as we did with Mostert in the first half of the Jets game, I'd have more confidence. The Bills defense isn't as tough the Jets IMO. Tua could feast honestly.

Tua and the Dolphins are 'bout to shock the world folks.

I'm sure that'll age well one way or another.

Fins Up!! ✋️
Click to expand...
The only thing Tua needs to do to shock the world is….actually play.
 
Rick Cartman

Rick Cartman

It is what it is
Joined
Apr 26, 2008
Messages
4,187
Reaction score
3,544
Location
South Park, Colorado
Sticky Gloves said:
Last week McDaniel said Tua hasn't progressed far enough in the concussion protocol to be on the practice field:

"Phase Three: Football Specific Exercise: The player-patient continues with supervised cardiovascular exercises that are increased and begin to mimic sport specific activities, as well as supervised strength training. The player-patient is allowed to practice with the team in sport specific exercise for 30 minutes or less, with ongoing and careful symptom monitoring by the medical staff."

...so I would think that means he's somewhere between Phase 1 & Phase 2.
Click to expand...

Jackson's tweet says he's cleared for step 4 at this point

EDIT: Misread the tweet, he has not been cleared for step 4 and is currently on step 3.
 
Sticky Gloves

Sticky Gloves

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 25, 2022
Messages
186
Reaction score
244
Age
37
Location
Arizona
Rick Cartman said:
Jackson's tweet says he's cleared for step 4 at this point

EDIT: Misread the tweet, he has not been cleared for step 4 and is currently on step 3.
Click to expand...
I don't think the tweet says he's on step 3 either. It just says he's "still in first 3 steps of concussion." He could be anywhere within the first 3 steps for that statement to be valid.
 
eMCee85

eMCee85

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 8, 2020
Messages
3,863
Reaction score
5,635
Location
Minnesota
Jssanto said:
I have not seen the Vegas line, but I do not think we have a real chance to win.
Our base is bad injuries to starters at CB and S. Our suspect OL may be without our starting (originally not even a back up) RT and the dinged up Armstead.
I think it will take a big turnover battle win. Say plus 3, and some self inflicted Bill penalties to stop drives.
I think it more likely we are badly beaten than we win by a point or two.
Hope to be wrong, I can be a glass half empty guy.
Click to expand...
We are currently a -11
 
