Latest on Tua from insiders

Last thread on Tua updates is locked, so posting these here.



This is Rap on Pat McAfee's show. He says the way the Fins are handling Tua is unusual, but that he considers it a possibility he'll suit up in Buffalo







Shefty on ESPN, also says Tua playing is a possibility, and says if not him, then Teddy should be good to go







And here's Mike Girardi on Good Morning Football who says that he's told by people in Miami that Tua wants to play Sunday, comes in around 3:45 min mark of the video







e: updating with these two tweets from Barry Jackson







