Latest Post FA Mock Draft

This leaves Styles and Fano falling to us at 11, not sure if I am missing anyone else that falls.
So what do you do now - LB w huge upside, a guard, other, or trade down (assuming we get a healthy offer)?

2026 NFL mock draft: Top 10 pick predictions off free agency

How has NFL free agency affected 2026 draft plans? Here are Field Yates' updated predictions for picks Nos. 1-10.
www.espn.com

Run the card up and take Styles before the other teams realize he’s still on the board

If we get a godfather offer I’d consider that too, would have to be a first or the equivalent to
 
Finsup81 said:
Run the card up and take Styles before the other teams realize he’s still on the board
I tend to agree. Styles seems like the BPA by a fair bit, in theory at least. The die may be cast for OL post the Willis signing, but boy I would not love it if they pass on a stud prospect for a guard like Fano.
 
phinsforlife said:
This leaves Styles and Fano falling to us at 11, not sure if I am missing anyone else that falls.
So what do you do now - LB w huge upside, a guard, other, or trade down (assuming we get a healthy offer)?

2026 NFL mock draft: Top 10 pick predictions off free agency

How has NFL free agency affected 2026 draft plans? Here are Field Yates' updated predictions for picks Nos. 1-10.
This mock is crazy. Freeling, Tate & Lemon going way higher than expected. This would be a dream if the draft went this way.

As much as I love Oline and we need Oline, I would proabably take Styles here. He could be the Dolphins verson of Lavonte David, leading the defense for the next 10+ years. There is also good olinemen in rounds 2 & 3 that will make me happy.

The three guys that may realistically fall id be okay passing on Oline in round 1 for, would be Styles, Downs & Bain.
 
Finsup81 said:
Run the card up and take Styles before the other teams realize he’s still on the board

If we get a godfather offer I’d consider that too, would have to be a first or the equivalent to
MrChadRico said:
This mock is crazy. Freeling, Tate & Lemon going way higher than expected. This would be a dream if the draft went this way.

As much as I love Oline and we need Oline, I would proabably take Styles here. He could be the Dolphins verson of Lavonte David, leading the defense for the next 10+ years. There is also good olinemen in rounds 2 & 3 that will make me happy.

The three guys that may realistically fall id be okay passing on Oline in round 1 for, would be Styles, Downs & Bain.
claytonduper said:
Styles or a great offer to move down and collect more mid-round picks in the 2nd and 3rd.
All 4 of us in a row say Styles. Seems somewhat obvious right? Which means he aint falling. Yet the mock drafter thinks differently. It is interesting. But then again, there are more Grier's in the NFL than just Grier, so anything is possible. The dumb sh*t other GMs do in the draft never ceases to amaze me. And I am not a big player eval guy. But it is clear GMs reach bigly and do all sorts of dumb stuff all of the time, and guys like Howie Roseman just sit there and clean up their mistakes.
 
phinsforlife said:
All 4 of us in a row say Styles. Seems somewhat obvious right? Which means he aint falling. Yet the mock drafter thinks differently. It is interesting. But then again, there are more Grier's in the NFL than just Grier, so anything is possible. The dumb sh*t other GMs do in the draft never ceases to amaze me. And I am not a big player eval guy. But it is clear GMs reach bigly and do all sorts of dumb stuff all of the time, and guys like Howie Roseman just sit there and clean up their mistakes.
As crazy as this woulda sounded 2 weeks ago, I think you have a better chance of Bain or Downs falling to 11, than Styles.
 
MrChadRico said:
As crazy as this woulda sounded 2 weeks ago, I think you have a better chance of Bain or Downs falling to 11, than Styles.
i could see bain falling, just because of the "measureables" re the arm length issue. above my paygrade, but we know that is how certain GMs think. the downs thing re his knees, my guess is pre-draft subterfuge from someone trying to get him to fall, and it is probably less of an issue than is being spun.

god forbid they take one of the CBs at 11, i will lose my ****!
 
phinsforlife said:
i could see bain falling, just because of the "measureables" re the arm length issue. above my paygrade, but we know that is how certain GMs think. the downs thing re his knees, my guess is pre-draft subterfuge from someone trying to get him to fall, and it is probably less of an issue than is being spun.

god forbid they take one of the CBs at 11, i will lose my ****!
If they take Delane, ill be ready for them both to be fired immediately
 
DolphinDevil28 said:
Why?
Its a waste of the 11th pick, just as good corners can be had later, hes slow, short armed and gets burnt often being too agressive to get INTs, also gets fooled easily by QBs eye manipulation and pump fakes.

And the history of the Dolphins building the team by starting with Corners has failed for 25 straight years.
 
