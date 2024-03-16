 Latu - Turner - Verse | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Latu - Turner - Verse

I am curious to know how many of you have a strong one way or the other on all 3 of these prospects. Physically they all look the part and have produced so I am looking for opinions that separate them from each other.

I know we need OL and if I were betting on what our first round pick would be, I'd say OL for sure but if there is a position that can sway us off of that in the first round, I think its an edge rusher.

I am not the biggest Bradley Chubb fan and the ACL injury compounds that a little bit and coupled with the Jaelen Phillips injury, I think there is a glaring need, not just for 2024 but beyond. I like the Shaq Barrett addition as an insurance policy but you know the saying, you can never have enough pass rushers.

And I am thinking about Mahomes and Allen when it comes to what I am planning to accomplish this year. These guys stand out as players who can put a real dent in the problem.

If any were to fall to 21, who would you bet it is and why?
 
Top 10

Turner

Top 20

Verse

Top 40

Latu

Turner is exceptionally dynamic; Verse is dynamic enough; and, Latu is less dynamic than ideal.
 
