Latu - Turner - Verse

I am curious to know how many of you have a strong one way or the other on all 3 of these prospects. Physically they all look the part and have produced so I am looking for opinions that separate them from each other.



I know we need OL and if I were betting on what our first round pick would be, I'd say OL for sure but if there is a position that can sway us off of that in the first round, I think its an edge rusher.



I am not the biggest Bradley Chubb fan and the ACL injury compounds that a little bit and coupled with the Jaelen Phillips injury, I think there is a glaring need, not just for 2024 but beyond. I like the Shaq Barrett addition as an insurance policy but you know the saying, you can never have enough pass rushers.



And I am thinking about Mahomes and Allen when it comes to what I am planning to accomplish this year. These guys stand out as players who can put a real dent in the problem.



If any were to fall to 21, who would you bet it is and why?