Laughing at the broncos

utahphinsfan
Ahh, biscuits!
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 21, 2005
- Messages
- 15,548
- Reaction score
- 11,646
- Location
- Nanda Parbat
Interviewing Vance Joseph for DC. He was their HC at one point.
Plus, they are interviewing the clown show that is Rex Ryan.
Plus, they are interviewing the clown show that is Rex Ryan.
Sources: Ryan interviews for Broncos' DC job
Former NFL head coach and current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan interviewed Saturday in Denver for the Broncos' defensive coordinator job, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
www.espn.com