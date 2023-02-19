 Laughing at the broncos | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Laughing at the broncos

Interviewing Vance Joseph for DC. He was their HC at one point.

Plus, they are interviewing the clown show that is Rex Ryan.

Former NFL head coach and current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan interviewed Saturday in Denver for the Broncos' defensive coordinator job, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
