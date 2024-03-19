LB Anthony Walker JR with Travis Wingfield: Leader of Men

Watching your tape you are a great run defender. You go downhill and smash some guys in the face. The league has been a heavy passing league. But maybe it's swinging back to the run game these days. As someone who bangs in those B Gaps, how important is it to be able to stop the run for a defense?

"Yeah make a team one dimensional. You get the pass rush going and you have DBs that can cover, you make it hard on the opposing team. I've always prided myself as that, especially as the Mike LB you have to be able to really control that and set the tone for the defense in stopping the run. Making that offense one dimensional...but you have to do it all to be an elite LB in the NFL. That's why the LB position is so special."



What do you think about Miami's run game?

"A lot of versatility. You can like up in 21 personnel, 11 personnel, 10 personnel, but just change the picture for the defense, they do that really well. And it's not just how they run the ball it's the way they attack, the angles they attach, the Y zone, the split zone, the tight zone, toss, reverse. I'm happy to be on the team now because I know when we were preparing for them it was really tough. They do a good job mirroring the run and the pass, making the same run action look like play action pass then you hit Tyreek over the middle for an 80 yd TD. The versatility of the offense but it all looks the same."



Your LB Coach Berry, first impressions?

"Hard nose. Wants to set the tempo for the team. You can tell he is a tempo setter."



Why is it so important to have a great locker room?

"These are your brothers. You go to war with these guys everyday. You spend more time with them than your own family. So this becomes your family. The closer those relationships are the better it is on the field. You feel that brotherhood, that I have my brother's back. I know what he is going to do, etc. You build that in the locker room."



How did being a signal caller help you see the game better and faster?

"You have to know what everyone is doing if you are going to signal call. Been doing that since High school. Obviously in the NFL you are a leader of men. Learn different leadership tactics for different men. You have to know your job inside and out and everyone's job inside and out. It helps concepts. How the offense can attack you. What you should be looking for for. Tendencies, etc."



