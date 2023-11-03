 LB Bradley Chubb, unprompted, thanks Dolphins for trading for him last year | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

LB Bradley Chubb, unprompted, thanks Dolphins for trading for him last year

MDFINFAN

MDFINFAN

Reach for the Stars
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 23, 2002
Messages
22,208
Reaction score
1,951
Location
Maryland
On a serious note, Chubb has become one of my favorite guy's on the team. He genuinely seems like a humble and hard working guy in addition to being a great team leader. Love having him.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom