LB Bradley Chubb, unprompted, thanks Dolphins for trading for him last year

At this time last year, linebacker Bradley Chubb was dealing with a lot of emotions. He had left the only organization he had known during his time in the NFL and was on his way to a team in South Florida that agreed to trade a first-round pick and a running back for his services.
https://dolphinswire.usatoday.com/2023/11/03/bradley-chubb-thanks-dolphins-for-trading-for-him/
