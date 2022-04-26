LB Jaelen Phillips Interview on Fish Tank: Easy to rally behind Coach McDaniel.

Thoughts on Mike McDaniel:



"He brings that aura of energy and youth about him. He is very serious about his craft. He is a super intellectual and analytical guy, and that is something I can appreciate. But you know, most importantly for me, it's important to be able to relate to your coach on a personal level. Coach McDaniel asks me about my family, my life, we're chopping it up, not even about football. When it comes down to the nitty gritty, it's easier to rally behind a coach like that."



