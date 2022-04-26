 LB Jaelen Phillips Interview on Fish Tank: Easy to rally behind Coach McDaniel. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

LB Jaelen Phillips Interview on Fish Tank: Easy to rally behind Coach McDaniel.

Hoot

Hoot

Keeper of the Old Code
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2005
Messages
3,115
Reaction score
20,453
Location
Nebraska
Thoughts on Mike McDaniel:

"He brings that aura of energy and youth about him. He is very serious about his craft. He is a super intellectual and analytical guy, and that is something I can appreciate. But you know, most importantly for me, it's important to be able to relate to your coach on a personal level. Coach McDaniel asks me about my family, my life, we're chopping it up, not even about football. When it comes down to the nitty gritty, it's easier to rally behind a coach like that."

 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom