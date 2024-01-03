 LB Jerome Baker designated to return from IR | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

LB Jerome Baker designated to return from IR

Dolphins LB Jerome Baker designated to return from IR

The LB is set to return to practice.
The Miami Dolphins have been getting some bad news in recent weeks when it comes to injured players, but this week, head coach Mike McDaniel had a positive update to provide.

On Wednesday, McDaniel told the media that linebacker Jerome Baker has been designated to return from injured reserve. He can begin practicing this week and has 21 days to be activated.

Baker suffered an MCL injury against the Washington Commanders and was placed on injured reserve prior to Miami’s Monday night battle with the Tennessee Titans.

His presence has been sorely missed, as opposing teams have been attacking Miami’s linebackers in the passing game, and last week, they struggled to stop the run. Baker can help in both of those areas.

This is the Dolphins’ final return designation, meaning anyone else who is currently on injured reserve or will be placed on it coming up won’t be able to play again this season.
 
Good for the playoffs but doubtful he plays this week
 
Yeah but can he be at full speed? And wouldn't it make more sense to sit him and have him back in the playoffs.
 
Never thought I’d be screaming for his return in particular, but Duke Riley was so atrocious on Sunday that here we are.

Hopefully ready for WC weekend. If he plays this week he better be at full speed or else Buffalo is going to make us pay.
 
Duke Riley
Has been good in baker's absence. He had one bad game in a poorly designed scheme against the Ravens, but so far as I am concerned he has been fine.
Lets not over react to one bad game.
 
The Titans also exposed him in coverage.
 
