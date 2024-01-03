Dolphins LB Jerome Baker designated to return from IR The LB is set to return to practice.

The Miami Dolphins have been getting some bad news in recent weeks when it comes to injured players, but this week, head coach Mike McDaniel had a positive update to provide.On Wednesday, McDaniel told the media that. He can begin practicing this week and has 21 days to be activated.Baker suffered an MCL injury against the Washington Commanders and was placed on injured reserve prior to Miami’s Monday night battle with the Tennessee Titans.His presence has been sorely missed, as opposing teams have been attacking Miami’s linebackers in the passing game, and last week, they struggled to stop the run. Baker can help in both of those areas.This is the Dolphins’ final return designation, meaning anyone else who is currently on injured reserve or will be placed on it coming up won’t be able to play again this season.