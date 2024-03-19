LB Jordyn Brooks with Travis Wingfield: "I might be one of the fastest guys in the league."

Taken under the wing of Bobby Wagner in Seattle, when he left you took over defensive signal calling, what did you learn from that experience?

"The biggest area it helped me, surprisingly, was endurance. I didn't realize the shape you had to be in to call the plays and then go play full speed. I think it helped my IQ of the game. Just knowing what's going on. As a Mike LB you have to know everybody's job, how the pieces fit, if we need to make adjustment during the play, and it forced me to grow as a player in my knowledge of the game."



Why do you think it is so important to have range in the LB position?

"You have to be able to defend the pass, say for instance, in a cover 3, we got to take over routes and the special routes. LBs have to be able to carry those guys coming across the hash. And then the next play, line up and play the run. You have to be versatile. A lot of those LBs that made it deep into the playoffs, that is what they were capable of doing."



You looking forward to when Tyreek motions into the 3 and runs that vertical seam on you and you get that matchup in training camp?

"I'm looking forward to it. Now look, I will say this, he is fast without a doubt. But I think people underestimate how fast I am. I really, really, REALLY think I am one of the fastest guys in the league. Hopefully I get to show you guys that."



