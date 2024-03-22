LB Shaq Barrett with Travis Wingfield: "I should NEVER get beat outside."

What attracted you to the Dolphins?

They have a great team down here. To come in as an older guys and provide a spark as needed, I can help out with that. I love the potential of being a Super Bowl Champion. That team has this potential for sure.



A lot of teams seem to be going toward 3 top line Pass Rushers. Why is that important to have 3-4 good ones?

Because you can't play every play no matter what type of shape you in lol. You gonna get tired for sure. And to have someone come in and the play will stay pretty much the same, that is important for keeping pressure on that QB. Can't have him picking up an extra second back there. Pressure on a QB means you got a strong chance to win that game.



What is the key to playing a really good hard edge?

I'm already outside of you by a yard or two yards. If I fire off the ball and meet you at the point, I should be able to keep you at bay and keep my outside arm free and not let anything get outside of me. I'm already outside I BETTER NOT get beat outside. I should never get beat outside. Maybe once every blue moon but no more than that. Head up, straight up...if you're outside don't lose the outside.



Play the run on the way to the QB. Are you familiar with that phrase?

I am familiar with that. It's not too often that I was able to do that. It means your first two steps you're going pass rush, and if you see a guy coming run block then sit down and you keep that edge and do your responsibility. But get after the QB. I love playing that way.





