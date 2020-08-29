LB traded to Raiders....

djphinfan

djphinfan

Perennial All-Pro
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 19, 2006
Messages
4,720
Reaction score
1,724
Man, didn’t see that coming, thought he was ascending..

normally I hate one dimensional players because of the tells they show their opponent but thought he would be our base inside linebacker..guess were not even playing that set defense..
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
36,431
Reaction score
47,877
Location
Kissimmee,FL
Either the team was very low on him or Grier made a bad deal. I guess time will tell
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom