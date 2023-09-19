 LBs | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

LBs

I am the LB basher... for decades been complaining over this position that has never developed, or we have not brought in anyone that can truly provide for our defense.

Week 2, with Fangio seeming to have taken blame for the week 1 performance of the players, I do have to say our LBs stepped up. I HATED ILB- D. Long in week 1, he was a complete disaster... but against NE i had no complaints. He played smart, filled proper holes, got to the line for tackles, he looked like the run stuffing LB I was hoping he would be for us. Hopefully it can be consistently like this all year for him. Many games ahead.

WOW... LB- Van Ginkel played out of his mind, again... two weeks of good instincts, getting too and behind the line, making tackles against the run and applying pressure against the pass. He did great in the OLB role of J. Phillips, and honestly if he can continue like that I would rather have him out there than Phillips. Rotate J. Phillips in more for passing downs, as he still takes poor angles against the run, over-pursues up field, and just struggles against the run way too much.

It's not going to be Great with this LB core we have, but keep up the work and developing in this Fangio system.... team defense!!!

anyone got thoughts on our LBs, or even defense as a whole from what we have seen so far this season???
 
Can you see all of this from just watching the game? The tv camera seems to follow the ball and it is hard to focus on an area the tv does not show.
Is there a site that watches the game differently? One camera on the line the whole play. One on WRs that did not get the pass.
If you prior played or coached I suspect you get more out of watching the same view I could watch.
 
Can you see all of this from just watching the game? The tv camera seems to follow the ball and it is hard to focus on an area the tv does not show.
Is there a site that watches the game differently? One camera on the line the whole play. One on WRs that did not get the pass.
If you prior played or coached I suspect you get more out of watching the same view I could watch.
All 22 is probably the best you are gonna get. NFL+
 
Your "positivism" is appreciated.
As the season progresses, I hope to hear even more "positivism". - LOL
 
