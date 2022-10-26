 Left-handed spin... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Left-handed spin...

A

arge13

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
142
Reaction score
381
Does it lead to more dropped passes and interceptions? I have thought this a few times since Tua first hit the field in 2020.

There seems to have been more dropped passes and interceptions over the last few seasons. Wonder if there's something at play here.

Clip from a bleacher report article in 2017, interviewing Kellen Moore...


•They're tougher to catch

Is it more difficult for a receiver to catch a ball from a left-handed passer than from a righty? Perhaps. Just as left-footed punts spin differently—as New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will attest—potentially inducing more muffs, left-handed throws move differently than right-handed throws.

"The ball comes out different," said Moore. "When it naturally fades or drifts, it's going the opposite way as it would from a righty. I don't think it's a critical thing. It's not like a receiver simply can't catch the ball because it's coming from a lefty. But sometimes guys, the first time they see it—especially if they've never caught from a lefty before—it feels little bit different."
 
Last edited:
tay0365

tay0365

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
18,216
Reaction score
16,748
Location
NJ
I have obviously never caught passes from a college or NFL QB in an actual game, but in highschool and pickup games I have caught plenty of passes from someone that threw with his left hand, one of which also did have a bit of a rifle for a mid to late teen, and catching a pass from a lefty is not that big a deal, if you concentrate the ball in, it does not really matter which way the ball is spinning.
 
traptses

traptses

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Jan 20, 2008
Messages
2,474
Reaction score
3,449
Location
Albany, NY
I suppose it could cause a minor issue if you switch QBs mid game, but I can’t imagine it being an issue if you spend all offseason practicing catching passes from him
 
chirkware

chirkware

UT Vols Fan
Club Member
Joined
Apr 9, 2004
Messages
706
Reaction score
329
Location
Tennessee
So the argument is that somehow lefty balls are harder for the offense to catch but easier for the defense? Seems like Pittsburgh couldn't catch any of Tua's passes! They had at least four opportunities. I don't guess I follow the logic.
 
Neptune

Neptune

Two wrongs don’t make a right but three lefts do
Club Member
Joined
Jan 5, 2020
Messages
1,616
Reaction score
7,766
Location
UK
chirkware said:
So the argument is that somehow lefty balls are harder for the offense to catch but easier for the defense? Seems like Pittsburgh couldn't catch any of Tua's passes! They had at least four opportunities. I don't guess I follow the logic.
Click to expand...

Saved me questioning the logic, thanks
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
19,325
Reaction score
19,536
In terms of offense, I don't think there's much to this, honestly. I think it's just a matter of reps, or getting used to a certain quarterback.

I don't remember it being an issue for Steve Young, Boomer Esiason or other lefthanded quarterbacks.

But it might be harder for defenders who don't see lefthanded quarterbacks often. It might spin a little differently.
 
Last edited:
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
20,742
Reaction score
21,305
Location
New Jersey
SF Dolphin Fan said:
In terms of offense, I don't think there's much to this, honestly. I think it's just a matter of reps, or getting used to a certain quarterback.

I don't remember it being an issue for Steve Young, Boomer Esiason or other lefthanded quarterbacks.

But it might be harder for defenders who don't see lefthanded quarterbacks often.it might spin a little differently.
Click to expand...
Works for me. Would mean more dropped INTs !
 
A

arge13

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
142
Reaction score
381
chirkware said:
So the argument is that somehow lefty balls are harder for the offense to catch but easier for the defense? Seems like Pittsburgh couldn't catch any of Tua's passes! They had at least four opportunities. I don't guess I follow the logic.
Click to expand...
Maybe it's more difficult for the defense that doesn't catch a lefty's passes day in and day out throughout a season?
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
11,304
Reaction score
12,916
tay0365 said:
I have obviously never caught passes from a college or NFL QB in an actual game, but in highschool and pickup games I have caught plenty of passes from someone that threw with his left hand, one of which also did have a bit of a rifle for a mid to late teen, and catching a pass from a lefty is not that big a deal, if you concentrate the ball in, it does not really matter which way the ball is spinning.
Click to expand...
Correct. 20-30 passes and it's all good. DBs? Maybe a little
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom