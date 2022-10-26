Left-handed spin...

Does it lead to more dropped passes and interceptions? I have thought this a few times since Tua first hit the field in 2020.



There seems to have been more dropped passes and interceptions over the last few seasons. Wonder if there's something at play here.



Clip from a bleacher report article in 2017, interviewing Kellen Moore...





•They're tougher to catch



Is it more difficult for a receiver to catch a ball from a left-handed passer than from a righty? Perhaps. Just as left-footed punts spin differently—as New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will attest—potentially inducing more muffs, left-handed throws move differently than right-handed throws.



"The ball comes out different," said Moore. "When it naturally fades or drifts, it's going the opposite way as it would from a righty. I don't think it's a critical thing. It's not like a receiver simply can't catch the ball because it's coming from a lefty. But sometimes guys, the first time they see it—especially if they've never caught from a lefty before—it feels little bit different."