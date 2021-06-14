 Legendary Dolphins QB Dan Marino: Tua Tagovailoa ‘has all the talent in the world’ | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Legendary Dolphins QB Dan Marino: Tua Tagovailoa ‘has all the talent in the world’

“[Tagovailoa’s] been great. He’s been awesome. He has all the talent in the world. Now it’s just about him developing the relationship with the other players,” Marino told ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe. “It’s been tough because he didn’t have OTAs last year, a lot of the summer camp or the chance to play in exhibition games. All those things delay you somewhat. I’ll tell you, he works his butt off. I’m really excited about him, his future and our future as a team.”

Marino said Tagovaliloa’s Year 2 jump should be significant with a solid offseason and gaining a better understanding of the offense and developing a rhythm with the team’s playmakers.

“As time goes on you, you get a better handle [of things]. You know your people. That’s what OTAs is about, getting your timing down,” Marino said. “He played a lot last year and when he played, we won games. We almost got in the playoffs. All that is a positive. You try to build from the positives.
https://www.sun-sentinel.com/sports...0210614-hqx2trlndzflrhphutpveoh7kq-story.html
 
Well I for one WANT to read what Dan Marino has to say about our QB, since well it's ****in' Dan Marino.
 
