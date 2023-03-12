DKphin
He is only 26 yrs. old and as a rookie he was a 2nd team All-Pro, Pro Bowler, and a PFWA All-Rookie team member, Over his 5yrs in the league, he has recorded over 400 tackles in the middle of the Cowboys defense. He was one of my top guys I wanted the team to target in the draft, Now the downside, he missed 13 games over 2019-2020, starting with a neck injury that required surgery in 2019 and cost him seven games. He missed six games in 2020 because of a broken collarbone. In 2021, he played all 17 games. 2022 saw him play in 14 games before going out of the Jacksonville game with an apparent neck injury, but was latter report as just a shoulder stinger;
https://twitter.com/RapSheet
https://twitter.com/RapSheet
Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
The MRI on #Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch actually revealed a right shoulder stinger, not a neck injury, source said. While he did have a neck issue a years ago, the MRI and CT scan cleared it and this issue is unrelated. He’s still sore and may miss time, but overall good news
12:29 AM · Dec 20, 2022·
I know neck injuries scare people, but if that lowers his asking price, I would definitely look into him, He is a highly productive player and if we do not have to break the bank to get him , he might be a worthy option. It is all dependent on the number he is looking for.
