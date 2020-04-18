Leonard Fournette?

PFT says he might be on the market.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Jaguars have had trade discussions about Leonard Fournette - ProFootballTalk

Leonard Fournette may be on the way out of Jacksonville. The Jaguars have had trade discussions with other teams about Fournette, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. It seems unlikely that Jacksonville would get much for Fournette, who has a $4.16 million base salary this season. Fournette did have...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

I liked him coming out of LSU but have been disappointed by his career so far.

Would you take him and his 4.16 million base salary for a reasonable price?

You could trade the 3rd round pick for him since I don't think Miami can get a good RB at that spot.This would allow them to not use one of the 2nd rounders on RB.

I would not do it because he would be coming up on a big $ extension soon and I don't want to pay good RB's like they are great.

Worth thinking about though.............
 
He’s good but a bit rough around the edges, Would be the best pack we have had in a while
 
RBs don’t matter like they used to. Damien Williams could have been SB MVP just as easily as Mahomes. The Pats won all those SBs pedestrian RBs. No trading for one. Just go young, use for 4-5 years and move on. Unless Jim Brown decides to come out of retirement.
 
Was big on him coming out of college but at this rate I’d rather use a 2nd and draft a kid who we’d have in their prime for a few years.
 
Starter
Better option than Gurley was, based mostly on health. Fournette strikes me as a guy who is going to look at what McCafferey just got paid and try to get a deal in that same ball park when he hits the market. He's good but I'm not ready to spend $10 million on that role and then have to budget shop at others.
 
Hmm I'd pass he's got 2 years left on his rookie year and I wouldn't want to extend him after that runs out.
 
