Jaguars have had trade discussions about Leonard Fournette - ProFootballTalk Leonard Fournette may be on the way out of Jacksonville. The Jaguars have had trade discussions with other teams about Fournette, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. It seems unlikely that Jacksonville would get much for Fournette, who has a $4.16 million base salary this season. Fournette did have...

PFT says he might be on the market.I liked him coming out of LSU but have been disappointed by his career so far.Would you take him and his 4.16 million base salary for a reasonable price?You could trade the 3rd round pick for him since I don't think Miami can get a good RB at that spot.This would allow them to not use one of the 2nd rounders on RB.I would not do it because he would be coming up on a big $ extension soon and I don't want to pay good RB's like they are great.Worth thinking about though.............