At this point in his career, I don't think he sees the field over Wilson or Mostert. Yes I know they're both free agents too. Just saying I don't think he would be an improvement over what they had last season. And if he's cheaper than Wilson or Mostert, I still think I would prefer to look into younger options. For example if Kentucky's Chris Rodriquez is on the board on day 3 , I would pursue that over Fournette. If the Patriots move on from Damiam Harris, I would prefer that option over Fournette at this point. If the team that signs Fournette gets just 2 decent seasons, 600-800 yards each season, than they got more than I think they should have expected going into the deal.