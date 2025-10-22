Lesean Mccoy speaking truth on lil tua 🔥 🔥

The motion rules last year killed Tua, Killed McD, and killed our offense. Now Tua is banged up trash. It's almost like the Wildcat era, we were killing people and then the league figured it out and we sucked again. It's like the whole Ross era has been one gimmick after another. Wildcat...gimmick, Philbin running drills in both directions....gimmick, Adam Gase smart then figured out...gimmick, Flores 0 blitz...gimmick, McD motion/YAC offense...gimmick. Hire someone who will not win an f-ing cuteness contest Ross.....they don't have to be awkward F's like you!