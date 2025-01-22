 Less is More | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Less is More

D

Dthrill_08

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 5, 2011
Messages
1,692
Reaction score
682


I saw this video. It got me thinking how Tua (or any QB during McDaniel tenure) has almost no time and sometimes call stupid t.o

Maybe less is more.

Thoughts
 
McDaniel's performance as a play-caller and game-manager is certainly in question for a host of reasons.

He's got things to address in '25 and he'll either do it or he'll probably lose his job given that the Dolphins are not particularly loyal to these relative cheap / inexperienced HCs they hire.


The argument is tough though. On the one hand, McDaniel has given Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert and Jonnu Smith the best years of their respective careers. Pretty much every one of those guys has reached the Top-5 in something extremely relevant. McDaniel's also gotten a lot from Achane & Ingold and there's hope the same might continue with Wright in year #2.

That's a lot to brag about, especially when it involves virtually every position of production within your offensive roster: QB, WR, TE, RB, FB, etc.

Still, those are mostly all good players who have all had solid careers or will do so independent of what team they're on and who's calling plays. So McDaniel earned some leeway but he does need to pick it up, particularly WRT managing games. His challenges, play-calling and in-game operations are all in question.
 
Last edited:
Mello Yello said:
McDaniel's performance as a play-caller and game-manager is certainly in question for a host of reasons.

He's got things to address in '25 and he'll either do it or he'll probably lose his job given that the Dolphins are not particularly loyal to these relative cheap / inexperienced HCs they hire.


The argument is tough though. On the one hand, McDaniel has given Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert and Jonnu Smith the best years of their respective careers. Pretty much every one of those guys has reached the Top-5 in something extremely relevant.

That's a lot to brag about, especially when it ranges from QB to WR to TE to RB. He's also gotten a lot from Achane/Ingold and there's hope the same might continue with Wright in year #2.

Still, those are good players who have all had solid careers or will do so independent of what team they're on and who's calling plays. So McDaniel earned some leeway but he does need to pick it up, particularly WRT managing games. His challenges, play-calling and in-game operations are all in question.
Click to expand...

This is true but it reminds me of the Wildcat days where the Dolphins took the league by storm but the following years, average.

McDaniel didn't evolve his game after his monster year 1. Once teams took away the over the top routes, Mcdaniel started Behind LOS passes...

Also, the lack of game management and too long to get plays in, wasting Time outs. It is not a Tua issue. When Tua was dealing with concussions and we had backups, they also had difficult time getting the plays on time. It's a HC issue.
 
Real valid point why EVERY back up QB has failed here and we get our sack punched against quality teams. McD is Gase 2.0, horrible at what he does. And, he's too GD stubborn to adjust
 
Too complicated. Un-necessary for the QB to have that much going on in his head and try to perform the play to perfection after it took 30 secs to figure out what the hell they are going to do. This clip of Tua telling what goes on pre-play and what he has to process is enough for me.

I am willing to bet other teams with more successful offenses than ours do not have this complicated of a playbook and pre-snap mental calculations. If the QB who should know everything about every play is struggling, think about the OLinemen.

Set your players up for success. Upgrade your OLine, give Tua plenty of audibles and go play football. I will be so glad when Black Monday '26 arrives (Might not take that long).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom