Less is More

McDaniel's performance as a play-caller and game-manager is certainly in question for a host of reasons.



He's got things to address in '25 and he'll either do it or he'll probably lose his job given that the Dolphins are not particularly loyal to these relative cheap / inexperienced HCs they hire.





The argument is tough though. On the one hand, McDaniel has given Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert and Jonnu Smith the best years of their respective careers. Pretty much every one of those guys has reached the Top-5 in something extremely relevant. McDaniel's also gotten a lot from Achane & Ingold and there's hope the same might continue with Wright in year #2.



That's a lot to brag about, especially when it involves virtually every position of production within your offensive roster: QB, WR, TE, RB, FB, etc.



Still, those are mostly all good players who have all had solid careers or will do so independent of what team they're on and who's calling plays. So McDaniel earned some leeway but he does need to pick it up, particularly WRT managing games. His challenges, play-calling and in-game operations are all in question.