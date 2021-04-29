Less than 22 hours now and I'm ready for the draft!!

Danny
Damn is hard waiting for the draft every year. I'm sick of talking and hearing about what we should do or who we should draft. It's time to talk about who we actually drafted. I'm totally ready now as I'm sure everybody else is too. To the FO/HC I say, please make this one count we have 4 of the top 50 picks. We got to hit on those. Lets do this already!!