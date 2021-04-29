 Less than 22 hours now and I'm ready for the draft!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Less than 22 hours now and I'm ready for the draft!!

Damn is hard waiting for the draft every year. I'm sick of talking and hearing about what we should do or who we should draft. It's time to talk about who we actually drafted. I'm totally ready now as I'm sure everybody else is too. To the FO/HC I say, please make this one count we have 4 of the top 50 picks. We got to hit on those. Lets do this already!!
 
I’m with Danny, I’m with ya!

these last couple months have been tiring

let’s get it over with... so many guys we all like and hope to draft.... and will be disappointed when they take players we don’t even have on the radar

gonna be a fun weekend
 
I normally have my heart set on one player by now, but this year I'd be happy with so many combos its gonna make tomorrow very exciting
 
The draft feels like the Superbowl for us, at least since we didn't make playoffs.
Took the day off, put mug in freezer and ordering a calzone to kick back and watch!

Hopefully I don't have to pull out the tissues to wipe away tears!
 
****ing yea man, let’s go!

My baby boy is due any minute too , I’m constantly on edge.
 
Yes it has been a agonizing wait since Bowl games , kinda like a toothache and no available dentist on the weekend, And everyone is acting or talking silly To cheer you up , and your just about To scream.
 
"Fitzmagic" said:
It is like Christmas time, no other way to explain it. The excitement you had as a child in adult form.
I agree but much like Christmas I was expecting that toy I coveted and received socks, a sweater, or a knock off version of what I wanted. Grier typically delivers underwear in this analogy. Hopefully, though unlikely, he bucks the tend.
 
