It's less than a month until Half The Board Day



WIth our first pick

Draft Tua, Half The Board Loses Their Mind

Don't draft Tua, Half The Board Loses Their Mind

Trade up, Half The Board Loses Their Mind

Trade down, Half The Board Loses Their Mind

Stay at 5, Half The Board Loses Their Mind



With every pick thereafter

Draft player A, Half The Board Loses Their Mind

Draft player B, Half The Board Loses Their Mind

Trade up, Half The Board Loses Their Mind

Trade down, Half The Board Loses Their Mind

Stay at that pick, Half The Board Loses Their Mind



I can't wait!