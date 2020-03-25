It's less than a month until Half The Board Day
WIth our first pick
Draft Tua, Half The Board Loses Their Mind
Don't draft Tua, Half The Board Loses Their Mind
Trade up, Half The Board Loses Their Mind
Trade down, Half The Board Loses Their Mind
Stay at 5, Half The Board Loses Their Mind
With every pick thereafter
Draft player A, Half The Board Loses Their Mind
Draft player B, Half The Board Loses Their Mind
Trade up, Half The Board Loses Their Mind
Trade down, Half The Board Loses Their Mind
Stay at that pick, Half The Board Loses Their Mind
I can't wait!
