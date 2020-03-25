Less than a month until Half The Board Day

It's less than a month until Half The Board Day

WIth our first pick
Draft Tua, Half The Board Loses Their Mind
Don't draft Tua, Half The Board Loses Their Mind
Trade up, Half The Board Loses Their Mind
Trade down, Half The Board Loses Their Mind
Stay at 5, Half The Board Loses Their Mind

With every pick thereafter
Draft player A, Half The Board Loses Their Mind
Draft player B, Half The Board Loses Their Mind
Trade up, Half The Board Loses Their Mind
Trade down, Half The Board Loses Their Mind
Stay at that pick, Half The Board Loses Their Mind

I can't wait!
 
Pretty close. The lower the draft pick, the fewer people become apoplectic
 
As long as they draft a player at 5 who can come in and contribute from day one, I really don’t care who that player is. I will be just as happy with an offensive tackle, LB, or DE as I will be with a QB at that position.
 
