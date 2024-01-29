Lessons Learned from the Playoffs

SF Dolphin Fan
Just read an article that was hyping the super bowl and how much the Kansas City and San Francisco rosters have changed since they met in the big game four years ago.
Basically, the article was saying how these teams were smart not to overspend on talent. KC traded away Hill as an example, and spread the money around, taking the defense to another level. San Francisco traded Buckner, replaced Garoppolo etc. Even though they made a mistake on Trey Lance, they hit on Brock Purdy.
Stability in the coaching staff was also mentioned, as the article highlighted Shanahan getting off to a rough start with the 49ers but how the organization stuck with him.
So, basically the message for Miami might be don't overspend on Wilkins, give McDaniel time etc.
