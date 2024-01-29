Lessons Learned from the Playoffs

SF Dolphin Fan said: Just read an article that was hyping the super bowl and how much the Kansas City and San Francisco rosters have changed since they met in the big game four years ago.



Basically, the article was saying how these teams were smart not to overspend on talent. KC traded away Hill as an example, and spread the money around, taking the defense to another level. San Francisco traded Buckner, replaced Garoppolo etc. Even though they made a mistake on Trey Lance, they hit on Brock Purdy.



Stability in the coaching staff was also mentioned, as the article highlighted Shanahan getting off to a rough start with the 49ers but how the organization stuck with him.



So, basically the message for Miami might be don't overspend on Wilkins, give McDaniel time etc.

To me the biggest failure the Dolphins organization and its F/O has been its inability to stop chasing after the next big thing. Whether it be a F/A or HC Candidate. Time and time again they've failed.I was an idiot to think, once Grier stripped the team down to its studs and rebuilt it would have been through the draft and smart cost efficient F/A signings. At first it was appearently going to be the case. Then all the trades and bad F/A signings with huge contracts being attached took the league and team by storm.Paying out huge contracts to injury riddled players and bad off field decisions by the ownership have put Miami in a very small window that appears to be closing. They lack cap space, with they only way out, being kicking the can down the road. They also lack draft capital to help offset the huge contracts they've paid. Not a good position to be in.Sure they can create cap space, but it's going to cost them in the future and more importantly some good players.The San Francisco model was what I had hoped Miami would become, but unfortunately even with McDaniel it doesn't appear the two organizations are on the same page. Especially now that Miami is at a point its staring down the barrel of a potential $250m contract for Tua. A player that has only had one full season without injury. Tua's new contract is going to require Miami to be very good draft wise. To offset it's cap ramifications.Not sure Van Ginkle, Wilkins and potentially others will be back.