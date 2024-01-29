 Lessons Learned from the Playoffs | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Lessons Learned from the Playoffs

SF Dolphin Fan

SF Dolphin Fan

May 27, 2005
23,156
29,686
Just read an article that was hyping the super bowl and how much the Kansas City and San Francisco rosters have changed since they met in the big game four years ago.

Basically, the article was saying how these teams were smart not to overspend on talent. KC traded away Hill as an example, and spread the money around, taking the defense to another level. San Francisco traded Buckner, replaced Garoppolo etc. Even though they made a mistake on Trey Lance, they hit on Brock Purdy.

Stability in the coaching staff was also mentioned, as the article highlighted Shanahan getting off to a rough start with the 49ers but how the organization stuck with him.

So, basically the message for Miami might be don't overspend on Wilkins, give McDaniel time etc.
 
Just read an article that was hyping the super bowl and how much the Kansas City and San Francisco rosters have changed since they met in the big game four years ago.

Basically, the article was saying how these teams were smart not to overspend on talent. KC traded away Hill as an example, and spread the money around, taking the defense to another level. San Francisco traded Buckner, replaced Garoppolo etc. Even though they made a mistake on Trey Lance, they hit on Brock Purdy.

Stability in the coaching staff was also mentioned, as the article highlighted Shanahan getting off to a rough start with the 49ers but how the organization stuck with him.

So, basically the message for Miami might be don't overspend on Wilkins, give McDaniel time etc.
Two more things fans learned during the playoffs . . . by far, the winning team scored more than the losing team in 2H. And OL matters.
 
Our roster is nowhere close to the four teams that played yesterday. Sure, we’re better than we’ve been in the last 25 years but we aren’t close. The qb is way down on our list of deficiencies. We either trade away our draft picks or squander them like they don’t matter. The four teams yesterday hit on far more picks than we do.
 
Good take on what we can learn or actually what we already knew.

 
Yes, that is the NUMBER 1 takeaway.
Those 4 teams were riddled with mid round/late round hits.
 
Just read an article that was hyping the super bowl and how much the Kansas City and San Francisco rosters have changed since they met in the big game four years ago.

Basically, the article was saying how these teams were smart not to overspend on talent. KC traded away Hill as an example, and spread the money around, taking the defense to another level. San Francisco traded Buckner, replaced Garoppolo etc. Even though they made a mistake on Trey Lance, they hit on Brock Purdy.

Stability in the coaching staff was also mentioned, as the article highlighted Shanahan getting off to a rough start with the 49ers but how the organization stuck with him.

So, basically the message for Miami might be don't overspend on Wilkins, give McDaniel time etc.
To me the biggest failure the Dolphins organization and its F/O has been its inability to stop chasing after the next big thing. Whether it be a F/A or HC Candidate. Time and time again they've failed.

I was an idiot to think, once Grier stripped the team down to its studs and rebuilt it would have been through the draft and smart cost efficient F/A signings. At first it was appearently going to be the case. Then all the trades and bad F/A signings with huge contracts being attached took the league and team by storm.

Paying out huge contracts to injury riddled players and bad off field decisions by the ownership have put Miami in a very small window that appears to be closing. They lack cap space, with they only way out, being kicking the can down the road. They also lack draft capital to help offset the huge contracts they've paid. Not a good position to be in.

Sure they can create cap space, but it's going to cost them in the future and more importantly some good players.

The San Francisco model was what I had hoped Miami would become, but unfortunately even with McDaniel it doesn't appear the two organizations are on the same page. Especially now that Miami is at a point its staring down the barrel of a potential $250m contract for Tua. A player that has only had one full season without injury. Tua's new contract is going to require Miami to be very good draft wise. To offset it's cap ramifications.

Not sure Van Ginkle, Wilkins and potentially others will be back.
 
blow it up by making a splash Ross, hire John Lynch, and let him loose. Sorry Grier, you had your shot and then some.
 
Our roster is nowhere close to the four teams that played yesterday. Sure, we’re better than we’ve been in the last 25 years but we aren’t close. The qb is way down on our list of deficiencies. We either trade away our draft picks or squander them like they don’t matter. The four teams yesterday hit on far more picks than we do.
Even still, I would probably let Tua walk, and that's assuming I can't trade him. Miami could use a boost in the arm that only numerous draft picks could provide. Spread the talent around. Don't commit too much money to one position unless or until you have that special QB who is, by himself, practically an offensive coordinator. I like Tua, but he isn't showing me enough to want to commit $40+M/year to him.

What Miami does need to commit to is getting more talent for their dollar, and the way to do that is through the draft.
 
Our roster is nowhere close to the four teams that played yesterday. Sure, we’re better than we’ve been in the last 25 years but we aren’t close. The qb is way down on our list of deficiencies. We either trade away our draft picks or squander them like they don’t matter. The four teams yesterday hit on far more picks than we do.
Not even close to true.
 
To me the biggest failure the Dolphins organization and its F/O has been its inability to stop chasing after the next big thing. Whether it be a F/A or HC Candidate. Time and time again they've failed.

I was an idiot to think, once Grier stripped the team down to its studs and rebuilt it would have been through the draft and smart cost efficient F/A signings. At first it was appearently going to be the case. Then all the trades and bad F/A signings with huge contracts being attached took the league and team by storm.

Paying out huge contracts to injury riddled players and bad off field decisions by the ownership have put Miami in a very small window that appears to be closing. They lack cap space, with they only way out, being kicking the can down the road. They also lack draft capital to help offset the huge contracts they've paid. Not a good position to be in.

Sure they can create cap space, but it's going to cost them in the future and more importantly some good players.

The San Francisco model was what I had hoped Miami would become, but unfortunately even with McDaniel it doesn't appear the two organizations are on the same page. Especially now that Miami is at a point its staring down the barrel of a potential $250m contract for Tua. A player that has only had one full season without injury. Tua's new contract is going to require Miami to be very good draft wise. To offset it's cap ramifications.

Not sure Van Ginkle, Wilkins and potentially others will be back.
I think Hill being available changed everything. That's my perception, anyway, and not based on any facts. But once he was available in a trade, and Grier pulled the trigger, the Dolphins were all-in. The Chubb trade followed after Miami started 8-3 and pass rush seemed to be one missing piece.

Hill certainly qualifies as one of the best playmakers this franchise has ever had. But two years later, and with all the talent at wide receiver in the draft, it looks like that was a better move for KC??

But honestly I think the biggest problem has been not building the foundation. The defensive line is good, but the Dolphins offensive line is not on par with the playoff teams. If it were, the Hill trade would probably look like an absolute winner for Miami.
 
