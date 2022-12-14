 Let me just break things easy for you guys | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Let me just break things easy for you guys

juniorseau55

juniorseau55

I just come here now a days for a morning stroll to see if everyone is in a good mood but that is wishful thinking. You won't enjoy watching any games if all you are doing is gossiping, and finding
things to gossip around the league. Or if you decide to play skip bayless for a few seconds because you are chasing some kind of medal for your ego. Is almost as if most of you, if married, probably
wake up thinking your wife already cheated on you with a grease overweight 600 lb bills guy, then decide to analyze the footage thinking it would ease your pain. Just watch the ****ing game and if
we we win great, and if we lose then go do something else if you are pissed off.
 
Rev Kev

Rev Kev

Snl Season 43 GIF by Saturday Night Live


When is what happened when you came back from your stroll
 
V

Virginia99

Who do you think you are Junior? You go eat a bag of d…. Then go take your stroll.
 
XxJustinxX

XxJustinxX

Mood What GIF by NBC
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

I think Junior has snorted some serious ass!!! Cause there ain't no stinking way, fans are gonna stop being fans, no matter the outcome.

What kind of "Internet Belt" do we at Finheaven crown him with? Maybe give him the title of "Internet Champ" of Critical Mass?
 
