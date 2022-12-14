Let me just break things easy for you guys

I just come here now a days for a morning stroll to see if everyone is in a good mood but that is wishful thinking. You won't enjoy watching any games if all you are doing is gossiping, and finding

things to gossip around the league. Or if you decide to play skip bayless for a few seconds because you are chasing some kind of medal for your ego. Is almost as if most of you, if married, probably

wake up thinking your wife already cheated on you with a grease overweight 600 lb bills guy, then decide to analyze the footage thinking it would ease your pain. Just watch the ****ing game and if

we we win great, and if we lose then go do something else if you are pissed off.