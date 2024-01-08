 Let Me Know How To Get The Game Next Week | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Let Me Know How To Get The Game Next Week

This year, I've gotten NFL plus (2x), NFL Sunday Ticket, SlingTV, and Youtube TV to get all the Dolphins games legally. Its ending now. I'm not doing this crap this crap next week. I'm not doing this crap next year.

I'm chasing 8,000 services and reserving most days of the week to watch your product anymore, NFL. I'm just going to stop prioritizing your product.

But I've come too far to ignore watching the Dolphins demise that was inevitable the moment Bradley Chubb got injured. So please, send me your ways to get the game. I know a few. And feel free to commiserate on how the NFL has jumped the shark this year with dividing its product among too many services and days to the point where following it just isn't as fun anymore because NFL Sundays aren't an event.
 
