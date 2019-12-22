Let Put This In......

Perspective here. There were some asinine posts imo blaming Flores for the Cincy comeback. I laugh at that stuff. I think the team is down to their I think 18th DBack and some guy off the street this past week named Seiler. Who played well today.

Cincy at the beginning of the season was not predicted to be this bad, they still have talent on the team albeit terrible coaching.

I’m still maintaining Flores went the distance with the crap talent on this team. The team has been gutted and purged week in and week out and still played competitive the last two months except for that blip on the screen against the Giants.

I’ll bet the same complainers who were bitching about Flores today were also the same complainers who were all aboard on tanking this season. Sorry guys, can’t have it both ways.

With that being said, I’m still on board with team Flores although not sold yet. I wanna see this coaching staff with some talent and coach in games that matter or games that are on the line.

Future is bright. Gesicke and Parker. Please cut Walford I just can’t this guy anymore.
 
teams that dominate the first half do not make adjustments. why would they? deal with it and learn the game
 
I thought the idea of tanking for one player was moronic. I also can't defend a meltdown where your team gives up a 23 point 4th quarter lead to an awful Bengals team.
 
joenhre said:
I thought the idea of tanking for one player was moronic. I also can't defend a meltdown where your team gives up a 23 point 4th quarter lead to an awful Bengals team.
ok, but we’re an awful team also. As a matter of fact less talented than the bengals. Something to learn from even for 8 guys who were on the field who won’t even be on this team next year. Estimating about 8 of them anyway LOL
 
EasyRider said:
ok, but we’re an awful team also. As a matter of fact less talented than the bengals. Something to learn from even for 8 guys who were on the field who won’t even be on this team next year. Estimating about 8 of them anyway LOL
We will see how this staff does next year with hopefully more talent. I am just not buying the excuses some are throwing out there for that 4th quarter collapse. In the long run it may be meaningless, however I can't fully absolve the coaches of any blame for it happening.
 
joenhre said:
We will see how this staff does next year with hopefully more talent. I am just not buying the excuses some are throwing out there for that 4th quarter collapse. In the long run it may be meaningless, however I can't fully absolve the coaches of any blame for it happening.
Dude, we ain’t the only team in league history this has happened to, and better teams at that. Hopefully a blip on the screen. We still played hard and won in the end. I’ll just quietly walk away from this one
 
I don't understand the need for Flores apologists. No one has asked for his head - his team is ****... but there are so many people that really really really want him to be our HC for the long term SOOOO bad they're creating illusions for themselves. He hasn't done anything special worth praising... wow his teams play hard for him? Ok, so he's not a HORRIBLE coach, that's fine. It doesn't make him elite just because his team of scrubs is still trying.

We're 4-11 and over the course of the first 4-5 games people thought he could be potentially fired after one year it was so bad. Don't forget that.

Everyone needs to chill, he hasn't done anything so bad or so good this season to have a strong opinion about the guy yet.
 
Atila said:
I don't understand the need for Flores apologists. No one has asked for his head - his team is ****... but there are so many people that really really really want him to be our HC for the long term SOOOO bad they're creating illusions for themselves. He hasn't done anything special worth praising... wow his teams play hard for him? Ok, so he's not a HORRIBLE coach, that's fine. It doesn't make him elite just because his team of scrubs is still trying.

We're 4-11 and over the course of the first 4-5 games people thought he could be potentially fired after one year it was so bad. Don't forget that.

Everyone needs to chill, he hasn't done anything so bad or so good this season to have a strong opinion about the guy yet.
I think you miss the point. He’s coaching up losers. And then look how he coached up Gesicke and Parker, fans were calling for their heads last year. Ok, I’m not sold either but I do wanna see him with a better cast in more important games. I think you’re overreacting here on the supporters. I think if you actually read my post you’d see that.
 
Perspective:

Beat the Bengals, finish 4-12, pick 5th. or
Lose to Bengals, finish 3-13, pick 2nd.

What should you do?
 
There are a lot of positives to take out of this season, inspite of the losing record. The coaching staff seems legit, the player development looks to be the best it's been in Miami, since Shula's early years, the football IQ is as good as its been since the 70's and the players are playing hard and enjoying playing for this organization. Once the foundation has been built and the players start coming together, the winning will follow. They have a good core of players at the Offensive Skill position to work with moving forward. In the secondary they've found 2 cornerstones in Rowe and Needham to incorporate into the final puzzle pieces. They lack physicality at the POA on offense and need more physical play within the defensive front. But overall the team is headed in the right direction.
 
