Let Put This In......

Perspective here. There were some asinine posts imo blaming Flores for the Cincy comeback. I laugh at that stuff. I think the team is down to their I think 18th DBack and some guy off the street this past week named Seiler. Who played well today.



Cincy at the beginning of the season was not predicted to be this bad, they still have talent on the team albeit terrible coaching.



I’m still maintaining Flores went the distance with the crap talent on this team. The team has been gutted and purged week in and week out and still played competitive the last two months except for that blip on the screen against the Giants.



I’ll bet the same complainers who were bitching about Flores today were also the same complainers who were all aboard on tanking this season. Sorry guys, can’t have it both ways.



With that being said, I’m still on board with team Flores although not sold yet. I wanna see this coaching staff with some talent and coach in games that matter or games that are on the line.



Future is bright. Gesicke and Parker. Please cut Walford I just can’t this guy anymore.