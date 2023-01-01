 Lets all consider quitting the dolphins if.... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Lets all consider quitting the dolphins if....

The only way I can quit the team is in an act of self-sacrifice that removes Stephen Ross and his ownership group from our franchise.

I'd root for the Jets if it got rid of Ross. I'd do it all for the rest of you. Dolphin fans deserve better than this rudderless ship.
 
Maybe before i die i will see the dolphins in the playoffs once again. I cant quit them either. I just said that to vent. I feel worse than crap right now.
 
