Carne Asada said: Remember when people used to think Mr "4th quarter 99yd pick 6 for the loss" Herbert was 1000x better than Tua and that that was a done deal and never to be argued again? Click to expand...

Herbert made some special throws in that game...but otherwise he just looked like a good NFL QB. People are way too enamored with the occasional great throw. It's like whenever a pitcher tops 100 MPH, they think he's got "it" or whatever. There's way more to this sport than having a cannon for an arm. I'm not saying Herbert isn't great, but it's kinda wild how much people think he's in some different stratosphere compared to Tua