Let’s appreciate Waddle

mrbunglez

mrbunglez

We should all appreciate Waddle and stop criticizing the kid. He’s a 2nd year player and is allowed to have a bad game every once in awhile, even though I wouldn’t consider yesterday’s game bad. Yeah he had a couple of drops and a fumble, but he’s been one of the bright spots on this offense. I’m sick of all these morons criticizing on this teams young players. Get over it.
 
andyahs

andyahs

But he alone, all by himself, cost us a game yesterday.

Just him not anyone else.
 
claytonduper

claytonduper

I disagree, that fumble was critical, but our defense could have made another stop or our "prized" kicker should have made his kicks over the past 2 weeks. What ever happened to our bend but don't break defense with all the turnovers? It's not one guy but a game of mishaps a whole of guys. Finally, I've seen unbalanced penalties over 1/2 of a game that gets evened out, but I don't recall such a lopsided barrage of calls against one team. There were clearly some calls against Vikings that never got called.
 
Stoobz

Stoobz

I'm pulling 100% for the Penguin!

Even though he is sometimes good for a drop on usually an easy pass, Waddle gives it his all and none can gainsay him. To do so is a fool speaking.

Was it a frustrating moment? Sure, but nobody and I mean nobody felt sicker than him about it. This kid is a gem.
 
Jelly Bean

Jelly Bean

We have a kicker? Could have fooled me
 
DolfanSince93

One “bad” game. Oline has had like a thousand consecutive bad games. I blame them and Teddy for yesterday. Sanders, too.
 
