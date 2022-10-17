Let’s appreciate Waddle

mrbunglez
We should all appreciate Waddle and stop criticizing the kid. He’s a 2nd year player and is allowed to have a bad game every once in awhile, even though I wouldn’t consider yesterday’s game bad. Yeah he had a couple of drops and a fumble, but he’s been one of the bright spots on this offense. I’m sick of all these morons criticizing on this teams young players. Get over it.
