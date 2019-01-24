Lets Be Honest Here...

Here are some things that I think we have to admit IMHO. Gase was not a bad Head Coach. His play calling was suspect a lot of times, but I think that was defined a lot by the limitations of the team as a whole, especially the OL due to the injuries and horrible back ups. Equally Tannehill is not an all-pro by any stretch but he is a very solid QB whose play was a direct reflection of the OL play. We have to fix the OL and get at least decent depth. These players who are up in age, who can still play, but are often injured just aren't working out. We HAVE to start hitting on decent OL in the draft outside of the 1st round. We have been HORRIBLE in this area for a very long time.



We don't just need a solid GM, we need solid scouting. Our drafting has been PATHETIC for most of this century.