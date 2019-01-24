 Lets Be Honest Here... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Lets Be Honest Here...

BennySwella

We need better LB's
I hate Gase as much as the next guy but the real problem this franchise has had for over a decade has been at the GM position.

We need a superstar GM that can thoroughly evaluate talent to constantly hit on great players.

Does anyone think Grier is that type of GM? Because we are about to find out.
 
illscriptures said:
I hate Gase as much as the next guy but the real problem this franchise has had for over a decade has been at the GM position.

We need a superstar GM that can thoroughly evaluate talent to constantly hit on great players.

Does anyone think Grier is that type of GM? Because we are about to find out.
Do you think a "Superstar" GM would make Gase a better play caller (less WR screens behind the LOS) or make Matt Burke a real DC and make the necessary adjustments????
 
BenchFiedler said:
Do you think a "Superstar" GM would make Gase a better play caller (less WR screens behind the LOS) or make Matt Burke a real DC and make the necessary adjustments????
My main point was that the biggest problem still remains
 
We’ve actually had good gms in the past but they didn’t do well here. Both Ireland and spielman have done well as GM at other places. I guess Ireland is assistant but still. I’m just glad that hickey and tanenbaum are both gone now. I think Grier should do well. I have absolute no basis for thinking this though.
 
illscriptures said:
I hate Gase as much as the next guy but the real problem this franchise has had for over a decade has been at the GM position.

We need a superstar GM that can thoroughly evaluate talent to constantly hit on great players.

Does anyone think Grier is that type of GM? Because we are about to find out.
A successful GM is too often, and unfortunately, based on a HC pick. If Flores the next Fistpump, Grier sucks as GM. If he picks the next Shula, he's a 'great' GM. Grier knows little more about Flores' HC ability than we do. I'm less concerned about picking players. NO GM sits in a room by himself and comes up with a draft board. There are already debates here about who to credit/blame for Howard and Davis.
 
Its hard to tell good GM's from a draft or two. But so far I've liked the talent since Grier became GM. Now he's going to have all the power. We can attribute much more of the success/failure to Chris Grier as he's ultimately got all of the decision making control now. If 3 years from now we're Super Bowl contenders, that's huge credit to Chris Grier, because we've wiped the slate clean for him to build it. If we're rebuilding again in 3 years, that likely means Chris Grier is out of a job. You know what they say … with great power comes great responsibility. We're about to find out what Chris Grier's ability is … because he has complete power at this point. Fingers crossed that he proves to be that great GM we seek.
 
Gase couldn't get along with anybody. Hes a cancer, maybe watching it from a distance now that hes on the Jets will make it more obvious.

No defense at all for the GM your right there, they have sucked for 30 years.
 
Here are some things that I think we have to admit IMHO. Gase was not a bad Head Coach. His play calling was suspect a lot of times, but I think that was defined a lot by the limitations of the team as a whole, especially the OL due to the injuries and horrible back ups. Equally Tannehill is not an all-pro by any stretch but he is a very solid QB whose play was a direct reflection of the OL play. We have to fix the OL and get at least decent depth. These players who are up in age, who can still play, but are often injured just aren't working out. We HAVE to start hitting on decent OL in the draft outside of the 1st round. We have been HORRIBLE in this area for a very long time.

We don't just need a solid GM, we need solid scouting. Our drafting has been PATHETIC for most of this century.
 
The GM hasn’t been the problem here. It was the coaches. Gase and company were terrible coaches. Be it the slow starts, the confusion before a play, the manhandling of our OL and DL, pre snap penalties, the other team knowing our offensive plays, the defense being out of place all the time, that’s all on the coaches. It can only get better from here.
 
I like Greir, I wasn't too thrilled when Gase was hired and he disappointed me pretty bad.

Never liked t-bomb but in all fairness to that fat sl0b, it certainly seems like most of his really bad ideas came directly from Ross.

They should NEVER have started the season without a plan B at QB, or brought in Suh back then.
 
As much as I love that Minkah is a Dolphin, REV KEV is right. We need a QB . We should have traded up for ALLEN or Rosen
 
CoryMatthews said:
Completion percentage is such a garbage stat. Do you Want a qb to throw 95% of the passes inside of 5 yards to boost that percentage?
He had 6.7 y/a his last year in college which was 10th out of 11 QB's in the Mountain west conference and 77th in FBS. He had 6.5 y/a for the 2018 season which was 32nd in the NFL.

He's not exactly slinging it downfield.
 
