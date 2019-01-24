Lets Be Honest Here...

BennySwella
We need better LB's
Club Member
- Joined
- Dec 1, 2005
- Messages
- 4,801
- Reaction score
- 4,814
- Location
- Miami
I hate Gase as much as the next guy but the real problem this franchise has had for over a decade has been at the GM position.
We need a superstar GM that can thoroughly evaluate talent to constantly hit on great players.
Does anyone think Grier is that type of GM? Because we are about to find out.
We need a superstar GM that can thoroughly evaluate talent to constantly hit on great players.
Does anyone think Grier is that type of GM? Because we are about to find out.