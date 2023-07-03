Let’s bring in Justin Houston?

Pat Kirwan and Jim Miller were discussing edge rusher grades today for a couple of teams and I caught their breakdown of the Dolphins and Bills.



Of course they gushed over the Bills incredibly deep group of edge rushers while our list was essentially two guys. Mind you it was just LB’s in 3-4 or 4-3 ends. Ogbah wasn’t factored.



They did bring up a good point about the depth though. Malik Reed is a Fangio guy so we’ll see what he offers, he had 8 sacks in 2020, only 6 since. He’s making like 1.2M this year which doesn’t scream big expectations.



The 34 year old Justin Houston is still out there as a free agent. He made about $3.5M last year in Baltimore while logging 9.5 sacks, while playing only 44% of their defensive snaps. And they had god awful CB play last year.



I’d explore that.



Another guy I think could be a solid add this late in the game is DT/DE Matt Ioannidis. He’s been a 3-4 guy most of his career in Washington. He made a lot of money they last couple years, I think $6m in Carolina last season.



I’d pay them close to $3M each for one year. Neither player has been to a Super Bowl so you’d get some of that hunger from veterans.



Melvin Ingram is still out there too but I’d rather not go back to him. He wore down.