Let’s bring in Justin Houston?

Pat Kirwan and Jim Miller were discussing edge rusher grades today for a couple of teams and I caught their breakdown of the Dolphins and Bills.

Of course they gushed over the Bills incredibly deep group of edge rushers while our list was essentially two guys. Mind you it was just LB’s in 3-4 or 4-3 ends. Ogbah wasn’t factored.

They did bring up a good point about the depth though. Malik Reed is a Fangio guy so we’ll see what he offers, he had 8 sacks in 2020, only 6 since. He’s making like 1.2M this year which doesn’t scream big expectations.

The 34 year old Justin Houston is still out there as a free agent. He made about $3.5M last year in Baltimore while logging 9.5 sacks, while playing only 44% of their defensive snaps. And they had god awful CB play last year.

I’d explore that.

Another guy I think could be a solid add this late in the game is DT/DE Matt Ioannidis. He’s been a 3-4 guy most of his career in Washington. He made a lot of money they last couple years, I think $6m in Carolina last season.

I’d pay them close to $3M each for one year. Neither player has been to a Super Bowl so you’d get some of that hunger from veterans.

Melvin Ingram is still out there too but I’d rather not go back to him. He wore down.
 
Imo Melvin Ingram does not take care of his body enough to warrant another year, its too bad.

Malik Reed doesn't look like he does either imo, we'll see in camp.
 
Ya, we’re gonna need more.

Now we do have Ogbah and Wilkins who bring a lot of pass rush from the interior but we think we need more to hold up for 20 games.
 
The Pass rush comes from far more then just two guys. You mention Ogbah, Wilkins, Reed, but what about Baker, Jones, Van Gink, even Tindall if he can get his act together is an insanely talented Pass-Rusher from college.

With the right D-Coordinator (Of which we seem to have), everyone may be surprised how good/consistant the Pass-Rusher might be.
 
I think we have enough actually, think it’s time to throw some kids in the deep end.

Cameron Goode and the ota sensation OGude might get their shots..

Winning in pass rush sessions without full pads is legit, it’s not like any other position battle without pads..
 
Brother Pat and Jim were rating defensive lines.
 
