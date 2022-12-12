Lets Calm Down

Just way too many irrational posters here that go off the deep at everything that happens. Its hard to win on the road in the NFL and especially good ones with elite QBs.

Just stop with the Tua sucks, McDaniel stinks, etc. It is a process to develop a team that is successful year after year.

This team has alot of holes that fans dont see or understand.

They are a playoff team but not anywhere near a contender.

Winning 10 games is a huge success for this franchise.

Beat GB and NYJ at home ( or at NE).



Irrational posters thinking they can win in Buffalo need to come to grips with reality and not go insane with crazy posts.

Lets get 2 wins and accept that as a really positive step.