Lets Calm Down

Just way too many irrational posters here that go off the deep at everything that happens. Its hard to win on the road in the NFL and especially good ones with elite QBs.
Just stop with the Tua sucks, McDaniel stinks, etc. It is a process to develop a team that is successful year after year.
This team has alot of holes that fans dont see or understand.
They are a playoff team but not anywhere near a contender.
Winning 10 games is a huge success for this franchise.
Beat GB and NYJ at home ( or at NE).

Irrational posters thinking they can win in Buffalo need to come to grips with reality and not go insane with crazy posts.
Lets get 2 wins and accept that as a really positive step.
 
It’s not that they lost, it’s that they lost so badly. 25 passing yards at the half? They’ve lost who they are. What is this team now?
 
How about not? I was incensed about the terrible coaching 8 games ago. This team deserves better than this.
 
Nothing to calm down. We are hanging by a thread offensively. They have figured out how to play us defensively. Tua not looking good, Boyer is straight trash and MM play calling is atrocious
 
I can‘t calm down…two big weeks with two big story lines and 2 big losses. Buffalo game is huge now.

Mad Season 9 GIF by The Office
 
The OP acts as though this record has never been played here. This is the same team that I've seen for the last three decades. Always a December slide. Always miss the playoffs or get crushed in the first round when we control our own destiny.
 
I'm calm since I'm drunk. I know how bad we are. I guessed we'd win five games this year, so that's my positive of the year.
 
Mike13 said:
Get a life troll
I've followed this team LONGER THAN YOU'VE BEEN ALIVE DUDE!

Trust me, I KNOW them. Can't help it if you don't. Honesty doesn't make me a troll nor does you disagreeing with me.

LOSER!
 
Sirspud said:
How about not? I was incensed about the terrible coaching 8 games ago. This team deserves better than this.
Remember when we didn’t kick the FG to take what would have been a 9 point lead at Pitt? Yeah, red flags for me. He’s learning on the job and the clock mismanagement shows up every week as an example. This team has lost its identity
 
