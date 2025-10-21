Let's chat: Mendoza vs Simpson vs Moore vs Sellers

mandal24
Who's your guy?
Mendoza reminds me of Joe Flacco, maybe Carson Palmer?
big, strong, accurate arm, slow
Moore reminds me of Jordan Love, maybe Jayden Daniels?
Sneaky athletic, undersized
Sellers could be in the mold of Cam Newton/Josh Allen but could also be Anthony Richardson. He is the most opposite-Tua player lol
Horrible OL makes it so hard to properly evaluate him
This is the high risk/high reward player
Cannon, mobile, big, strong
Dolphins should avoid him. This organization just cannot take this risk.
Simpson reminds me of Andrew Luck - I would do terrible things to get him to Miami
These throws are beautiful!
big,strong, athletic, great arm
Draft Simpson and be set for the next 15 years. We already have our star LT/RB/WR to match.
Spend the rest of the draft on OL/Defensive BPA
Easiest decision the Dolphins could make. Pleaaaase don't screw this up.
