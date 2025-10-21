 Let's chat: Mendoza vs Simpson vs Moore vs Sellers | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Let's chat: Mendoza vs Simpson vs Moore vs Sellers

Who's your guy?

Mendoza reminds me of Joe Flacco, maybe Carson Palmer?
big, strong, accurate arm, slow

Moore reminds me of Jordan Love, maybe Jayden Daniels?
Sneaky athletic, undersized

Sellers could be in the mold of Cam Newton/Josh Allen but could also be Anthony Richardson. He is the most opposite-Tua player lol
Horrible OL makes it so hard to properly evaluate him
This is the high risk/high reward player
Cannon, mobile, big, strong
Dolphins should avoid him. This organization just cannot take this risk.


Simpson reminds me of Andrew Luck - I would do terrible things to get him to Miami
These throws are beautiful!

big,strong, athletic, great arm

Draft Simpson and be set for the next 15 years. We already have our star LT/RB/WR to match.
Spend the rest of the draft on OL/Defensive BPA

Easiest decision the Dolphins could make. Pleaaaase don't screw this up.
 
Star LT, star WR, and star RB is quite a damn stretch. Achane is the closest to a star player that Miami has on their team that I can agree with.
 
mandal24 said:
meh, he's a running back. luxury position when your team is a dumpster fire. let him hold out. we got Gordon and Wright.
So if we can't keep him what stars do we have to help a quarterback in his rookie contract? Waddle is so overrated it is sick and Paul has put together one good season.

Ty Simpson in the late 1st round okay but with a top 3 pick, is that what your saying?
 
danstilldaman said:
So if we can't keep him what stars do we have to help a quarterback in his rookie contract? Waddle is so overrated it is sick and Paul has put together one good season.

Ty Simpson in the late 1st round okay but with a top 3 pick, is that what your saying?
Ty Simpson will be the #1 pick. Dolphins better get him. He's also playing in the hardest conference in football. Alabama has one of the hardest SOS.

Achane will be here next year. Simpson, Waddle, Achane, Gordon, Paul is a much better situation than most #1 picks get

Look at what cam ward had to work with... look at what bryce young had to work with

#1 picks means your team is the literal worst team in the NFL. chances are, the rosters aren't going to be very good
 
mandal24 said:
Ty Simpson will be the #1 pick. Dolphins better get him. He's also playing in the hardest conference in football. Alabama has one of the hardest SOS.

Achane will be here next year. Simpson, Waddle, Achane, Gordon, Paul is a much better situation than most #1 picks get

Look at what cam ward had to work with... look at what bryce young had to work with

#1 picks means your team is the literal worst team in the NFL. chances are, the rosters aren't going to be very good
I'll bet you $100 donation to finheaven you are wrong that Simpson goes #1 overall.
 
mandal24 said:
who is your #1?
I personally would like to trade down not out of the top 8, and then draft a quarterback. However like you said there is a lot of colleges ball left to see, and it truly has been hard to evaluate some of the players like Sellers due to the line and Mendoza running a heavy rpo system.

I do get what you are saying about Simpson but it is hard to evaluate Quarterbacks that play with so much talent as well.
 
