Let’s check on Gesicki’s blocking progress

That last offensive series was such a debacle. I’m elated w/ McD but we’ve escaped some rookie moments costing us big time. 3 games in a row now him and tua have wasted timeouts due to not getting the play in. That needs figured out ASAP.



Wasting 2 timeouts in the 2nd half bc the play ain’t in is a big no no. That last series couldn’t have been mishandled much worse either



He was my dream hire and he’s got a real long leash w/ me rightfully so as of today he’s the coach of the year. But things like that cannot continue to be a trend. I won’t beat a dead horse but escaping that game w/ a dub was a blessing. By any means beat Buffalo so I’ll take it



Otherwise keep it up. His concepts are better than any other shanny disciple I’ve seen. Really good play caller already as well. We hit a home run.