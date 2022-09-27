 Let’s check on Gesicki’s blocking progress | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Let’s check on Gesicki’s blocking progress

AdamD13

AdamD13

Well, at least he stayed on his feet.

If I recall correctly, he only played 17 snaps against the Bills and that definitely shouldn’t have been one of them.
 
circumstances

circumstances

He's been making great progress (in my eye test).

Not basing anything on those reps trying to budge our way out of our own end there.
 
N

normaldude

For that particular situation, I don't agree with the 6th O-lineman idea.

Durham Smythe & Alec Ingold are good blockers, and also keep the defense honest as receiving threats.
 
Swiss

Swiss

He didn't get many snaps either. He just doesn't make sense in this offense and should have been traded.
 
A

A1.

That last offensive series was such a debacle. I’m elated w/ McD but we’ve escaped some rookie moments costing us big time. 3 games in a row now him and tua have wasted timeouts due to not getting the play in. That needs figured out ASAP.

Wasting 2 timeouts in the 2nd half bc the play ain’t in is a big no no. That last series couldn’t have been mishandled much worse either

He was my dream hire and he’s got a real long leash w/ me rightfully so as of today he’s the coach of the year. But things like that cannot continue to be a trend. I won’t beat a dead horse but escaping that game w/ a dub was a blessing. By any means beat Buffalo so I’ll take it

Otherwise keep it up. His concepts are better than any other shanny disciple I’ve seen. Really good play caller already as well. We hit a home run.
 
