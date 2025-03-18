Let's check your work

Feverdream
A number of brothers have suggested that Grier's has either not been trying because he's been hamstrung by ownership, or alternately, he's just too dumb to know which players he should be signing... some of the theories have been vaguely conspiratorial.
So I wondered...
Who would you have signed that has already been signed by someone else? And be reasonable... we would have had to outbid the team he signed with... say 10-20% more, and that assumes the player you want isn't joining an old coach or going home (that'll cost extra). ...and as a bonus, who would you have restructured to pay for him.
Listening...
