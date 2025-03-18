 Let's check your work | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Let's check your work

A number of brothers have suggested that Grier's has either not been trying because he's been hamstrung by ownership, or alternately, he's just too dumb to know which players he should be signing... some of the theories have been vaguely conspiratorial.

So I wondered...

Who would you have signed that has already been signed by someone else? And be reasonable... we would have had to outbid the team he signed with... say 10-20% more, and that assumes the player you want isn't joining an old coach or going home (that'll cost extra). ...and as a bonus, who would you have restructured to pay for him.

Listening...
 
Good luck.........
 
I actually think Grier has done a pretty good job. Would still like another starting caliber guard, but the Daniels signing was solid. He's the one, for sure, starter from this group. The Daniels signing also makes offensive line less of a priority in the draft (still need talent).

Westbrook-Ikhine is likely the third receiver. He scored more touchdowns last year, more than Hill and Waddle combined! Brown is a blocking tight end and probably an upgrade over Smythe.

Melifonwu and Davis likely compete for a safety job, or provide depth. Both have potential, but have been slowed by injuries. That's a common theme with this group, but also why you can get talent on the cheap.

Artie Burns gives Miami a vet to compete at corner.

Keeping Dodson is a smart move. He played well for the Dolphins. Britt is an Elandon Roberts type linebacker, old-school run stopper.

Honestly, the only signing I haven't liked was Zach Wilson who has been a bottom tier starter in this league. I do recognize that the light could go on for him, there's still a chance there.
 
Fever you know I love you dude but at some point you just look at whatever this franchise is doing and have to assume it’s wrong. Decades of just having that beaten into our heads, hard to blame folks.
 
I would not have extended Wadle, I would not have traded for and signed Chubb, I would have extended Robert Hunt, I would have extended Christian Wilkins, and I would have prioritized the interior o-line in free agency and the draft.
 
Cooper Rush got two years and 12m; Mac got 2 years and 11.5; Garropolo returned to the team he was with because of familiarity; Marriota got 8m...

So we would have had to pony up a second year, or pay more for Marriota.

See how this works?

So.... to outbid the others, we would have had to spend more than we did... or entice Garoppolo away from a position that he obviously values.
 
None of that includes this year's Free Agency.
 
We could have signed anyone that we wanted... restructuring is easy.

You are dodging... poorly, but you are trying.
 
