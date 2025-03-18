Let's check your work

I actually think Grier has done a pretty good job. Would still like another starting caliber guard, but the Daniels signing was solid. He's the one, for sure, starter from this group. The Daniels signing also makes offensive line less of a priority in the draft (still need talent).



Westbrook-Ikhine is likely the third receiver. He scored more touchdowns last year, more than Hill and Waddle combined! Brown is a blocking tight end and probably an upgrade over Smythe.



Melifonwu and Davis likely compete for a safety job, or provide depth. Both have potential, but have been slowed by injuries. That's a common theme with this group, but also why you can get talent on the cheap.



Artie Burns gives Miami a vet to compete at corner.



Keeping Dodson is a smart move. He played well for the Dolphins. Britt is an Elandon Roberts type linebacker, old-school run stopper.



Honestly, the only signing I haven't liked was Zach Wilson who has been a bottom tier starter in this league. I do recognize that the light could go on for him, there's still a chance there.