Let’s Do This ! Dolphins - Chiefs

TKAllDay
Here we go boys and girls. We are 8-4 with the potential to somehow go 9-4 if we can overcome the best team in the league.
With a win we will be vaulted into the national spotlight despite being a young albeit well-coached team. I am looking forward to next weekend already.
With that said, I will donate $25 to the site if we knock off KC. $5 for every defensive or special teams td.
Go fins !
