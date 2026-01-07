 Lets Go Canes Part Trois - Ole Miss | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Lets Go Canes Part Trois - Ole Miss

phinsforlife

phinsforlife

#FireTuaMcChump
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 4, 2022
Messages
8,291
Reaction score
14,830
Age
49
Location
san diego
The big night is close!

Unlike the prior two games, we are now the favorite. Canes -3, with a 51 point over/under. Quite a different picture than the prior games.

I hate being the favorite, because being the underdog was a great setup for us. We are not going to get the benefit of the opposition not taking us seriously.

Ole Miss has that going for them now, for myriad reasons including their head coach bailing. Unclear to me how engaged their staff is going to be, because many of them are on their way to LSU. For a period of time there were rumblings they might not even be available to coach this game. Some of them are gone, but Charlie Weiss Jr., the OC, will still be calling the plays.

The over/under is much higher this game. Vegas expects them to be able to score on us, and us to be able to score on them, which is also a change.

We stick to our knitting, and keep the intensity and hitting up on both sides of the ball, we can win this game and be in the National Championship.

Who would have thunk it?

Let's go boys - go out there, play smart and disciplined, stay aggressive, don't turn the ball over, be physical and violent, and we can go belt to ass one more time.

Let's go Canes!

PS I hate "Ole" Miss. Just be Old. So dumb!
 
Last edited:
This is a pretty big burden to deal with from a coaching perspective. Read the article.

www.espn.com

LSU's Weis with Rebels; has done 'terrific job'

Ole Miss offensive assistant Joe Judge praised offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. for how he has been able to juggle his responsibilities with the Rebels and LSU.
www.espn.com www.espn.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom