Lets Go Canes Part Trois - Ole Miss

The big night is close!



Unlike the prior two games, we are now the favorite. Canes -3, with a 51 point over/under. Quite a different picture than the prior games.



I hate being the favorite, because being the underdog was a great setup for us. We are not going to get the benefit of the opposition not taking us seriously.



Ole Miss has that going for them now, for myriad reasons including their head coach bailing. Unclear to me how engaged their staff is going to be, because many of them are on their way to LSU. For a period of time there were rumblings they might not even be available to coach this game. Some of them are gone, but Charlie Weiss Jr., the OC, will still be calling the plays.



The over/under is much higher this game. Vegas expects them to be able to score on us, and us to be able to score on them, which is also a change.



We stick to our knitting, and keep the intensity and hitting up on both sides of the ball, we can win this game and be in the National Championship.



Who would have thunk it?



Let's go boys - go out there, play smart and disciplined, stay aggressive, don't turn the ball over, be physical and violent, and we can go belt to ass one more time.



Let's go Canes!



PS I hate "Ole" Miss. Just be Old. So dumb!