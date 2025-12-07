 Lets Go Canes! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Lets Go Canes!

How far do the Canes make it?

  • Lose Round 1

  • Lose Quarterfinal

  • Lose Semifinal

  • Lose National Championship

  • Win It All!

Glad they got in. The deserved it. How far do we make it?
-Too bad Mendoza is not our QB, how we went after Beck over the Miami kid is beyond me, we would probably be top 5 in the country with Mendoza, if not #1
-JMU and Tulane should not be in, they need to fix this

Here is a picture of the bracket:

1765130211961.jpeg
 
If UM makes it by ATM, I don't think they get past Ohio.
 
