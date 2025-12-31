Let's Go Canes!

Tomorrow is the big day.



I had a good feeling about the A&M game, this one, not so much. BUT, just like I used to tell myself when I walked into a bar with a lot of pretty women, there is always a chance!



Our defense is nasty, we just need Mario and Shannon Dawson to manage the game more effectively on offense, and for Beck to hold up his end of the bargain.



For the first time in ages we match up well in the trenches with the big boys, and our defense is nasty with prime time talent, that in and of itself is enough to give us a chance (something the Dolphins should learn).



Fingers crossed, I am not counting us out. As of now, Ohio State is a 9.5 point favorite (bet up from an opening line of 8.5) and the opening line is a paltry 40.5 points. Vegas seems to be expecting our defense to hold those guys somewhat in check, and our offense not to do much.



LFG!