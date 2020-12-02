Let’s go Pitt right??

The ravens are 6-4 and obviously competition for a playoff spot so we want them to lose right? I’m gonna go with yes but I want Pittsburgh to lose to LOL.



The perfect season still means a lot to me but Pittsburgh would have to run the table all the way to the end but I still don’t want them to have an undefeated season.



I have not looked at the remaining schedule and I don’t think the ravens can beat them at home and with all the players they have on the Covid list.



Hopefully Pitt Will lose but I just don’t think I want them to lose this game.