Let’s go Pitt right??

Go Flo

The ravens are 6-4 and obviously competition for a playoff spot so we want them to lose right? I’m gonna go with yes but I want Pittsburgh to lose to LOL.

The perfect season still means a lot to me but Pittsburgh would have to run the table all the way to the end but I still don’t want them to have an undefeated season.

I have not looked at the remaining schedule and I don’t think the ravens can beat them at home and with all the players they have on the Covid list.

Hopefully Pitt Will lose but I just don’t think I want them to lose this game.
 
dolphinron

No worries. Pittsburgh won't be able to stop Mahomes in playoffs.
 
Eggiweggs

Definitely rooting for Pittsburgh in this game. I don't really think they're that good, they'll lose eventually. I think the bigger conundrum is who to root for in Colts/Texans. I'll be rooting for the Colts because I think getting that higher pick is greater for our long term success than the playoff positioning is.
 
ANUFan

FanMarino said:
Steelers are on borrowed time.
Perhaps and they're taking full advantage of it. Saw a headline that basically said, " How M.Fitzpatrick has the Steelers at 10-0"...

I was like, Wow! really? What the hell does pus%%y Fitzpatrick has to do with the Steelers being 10-0?
 
