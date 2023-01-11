Let's Go Skylar!!! ONLY POSITIVE POSTS!

I will be rooting for Skylar to play turnover free football, make some positive plays with his legs particularly in crucial situations, doesn’t take sacks, and is able to escape the pocket extending the play until he is able to find a wide open receiver preferably deep.



Will also be rooting for the defense to create multiple turnovers and keep the Bills out of the end zone, Sanders to make all of his kicks, Wilson and Ahmed to have huge games, and McD to find creative ways of getting Hill and Waddle the ball.