 Let's Go Skylar!!! ONLY POSITIVE POSTS!

Let's Go Skylar!!! ONLY POSITIVE POSTS!

Thanks, Hell yeah was waiting on a positive thread, please add to the thread title only positive posts, so the mods can boot any negativity, and I don't have to take a day or two break from the forum.
 
Biggest upset in NFL history, Skylar and a much maligned team answer the call from a injured Tua, and upset the BILLS after their extremely emotional game last week and end up emotionally spent FINS 21-18 defense answers the call X pick 6.
 
I will be rooting for Skylar to play turnover free football, make some positive plays with his legs particularly in crucial situations, doesn’t take sacks, and is able to escape the pocket extending the play until he is able to find a wide open receiver preferably deep.

Will also be rooting for the defense to create multiple turnovers and keep the Bills out of the end zone, Sanders to make all of his kicks, Wilson and Ahmed to have huge games, and McD to find creative ways of getting Hill and Waddle the ball.
 
