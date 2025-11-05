 Let's go Tampa Bay......game of the week for us. If you want something to root for. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Let's go Tampa Bay......game of the week for us. If you want something to root for.

I just posted this in the trade rumors thread but its worth repeating:

MASSIVE game for us (and NYJ) this weekend is New England @ Tampa Bay. Not that anyone needed a reason to root against the Patriots but that game looms large for us. The Saints current SOS is .510, ours is .500, Jets are at .507. The Titans at .562 don't appear destined to win any tie breakers, thanks Daniel Jones.

A Buccaneers win and Patriots loss will really add to the separation in SOS between us and the Saints as both teams count twice as much on both of our SOS's, being that they are both divisional opponents for us and the Saints.

The Saints play the Titans (week 17), along with the Jets and Dolphins yet this season. It's very interesting to know the bottom 4 teams have so many games against one another.

The Giants are likely going to lose their next 4 games against the Bears, Lions, Patriots and Packers. They then have a winnable game against the Commanders. Outside of that, they have the Raiders (in LV) and a week 18 game home game against Dallas that they could easily win.

The Titans probably only have 3 winnable games left, this week against Houston (if Stroud is out with the concussion) as well as a game at Cleveland and the aforementioned Saints game, week 17 at home.

When in doubt, root for the AFC South, NFC South and the Jets as much as possible and root against NE and Buffalo (duh).

There's no telling how this will end up but if I had to bet, I'd bet that the Jets end up with the No.1 pick. I suspect Miami gets the 4th or 5th pick, too many winnable games left for us (Saints, Jets, Bengals, Commanders). If the Jets beat the Browns this week then who the F knows how this will play out.

All that said, I'm still going to tune into the Dolphins game on Sunday rooting for our boys to beat Buffalo.
 
eMCee85 said:
Isn't it HILARIOUS that you are now rooting for the same team as @MrChadRico the guy you went at so hard for doing so?!! Lol
Not ironic at all. This is one of the dumbest posts of all time. I am rooting for Tampa THIS WEEK because it helps MY TEAM, the Dolphins.

Drawing any correlation between someone giving up on their team and me rooting for strength of schedule tie breakers is the weakest post possible.

This kind of stuff is a little over your head, let the adults converse. You need to put more thought into your life.
 
The games against the Jets and Saints will have far more to do with our draft position than the TB NE game.

I might actually root for the Pats in this game since I dont want the Bills to make the Superbowl and if they have to go on the road as a WC that will greatly increase the chances they dont make it.
 
The Ghost said:
Not ironic at all. This is one of the dumbest posts of all time. I am rooting for Tampa THIS WEEK because it helps MY TEAM, the Dolphins.

Drawing any correlation between someone giving up on their team and me rooting for strength of schedule tie breakers is the weakest post possible.

This kind of stuff is a little over your head, let the adults converse. You need to put more thought into your life.
When YOU consider posts dumb, I know I did right!
 
djphinfan said:
Thanks for this thread Ghost, can we continue it the rest of the year so we know who to root for ?
Definitely, numbers and draft seeding are two of my favorite things to think about, as well as the weekly matchups.

Although obviously I'd prefer one of these years to be more concerned with the end of the round and not the beginning of it.
 
VAFinsfan72 said:
The games against the Jets and Saints will have far more to do with our draft position than the TB NE game.

I might actually root for the Pats in this game since I dont want the Bills to make the Superbowl and if they have to go on the road as a WC that will greatly increase the chances they dont make it.
No matter what, the strength of schedule plays a pivotal role in our final draft spot. The Cowboys have the 14th pick right now, being 3-5-1 so there is potential for us to really drop out of the top 10 if things don't break right for us.

I also don't want to see the Patriots start to really rise up the ranks of the contending teams, so not only do I want them to lose, I'd love to see them get destroyed.

If the Bills win the Super Bowl, it won't because New England lost to Tampa Bay week 10.

I respect your opinions and understand your logic though, so more power to you.

Tampa Bay conveniently plays Buffalo next week as well, so I am going to go ahead and root for them next week. I am sure you will too.
 
The Ghost said:
Definitely, numbers and draft seeding are two of my favorite things to think about, as well as the weekly matchups.

Although obviously I'd prefer one of these years to be more concerned with the end of the round and not the beginning of it.
As a dolphin fan and draft nik the offseason and new regime and head coach blood is as exciting and hopeful as I get
 
The Ghost said:
No matter what, the strength of schedule plays a pivotal role in our final draft spot. The Cowboys have the 14th pick right now, being 3-5-1 so there is potential for us to really drop out of the top 10 if things don't break right for us.

I also don't want to see the Patriots start to really rise up the ranks of the contending teams, so not only do I want them to lose, I'd love to see them get destroyed.

If the Bills win the Super Bowl, it won't because New England lost to Tampa Bay week 10.

I respect your opinions and understand your logic though, so more power to you.

Tampa Bay conveniently plays Buffalo next week as well, so I am going to go ahead and root for them next week. I am sure you will too.
The Bills are gunning for the number 1 seed which they have never had with Allen. If they get it then its going to be close to impossible to keep them out of the Superbowl.

I root against the Bills every game.

Really the AFC East will be decided when the Bills play the Pats in Foxboro.
 
The Ghost said:
Yup, cause you're known for your well thought out posts.

99.9% of FH thinks as little of you as I do.
Sure, it's because 99% of finheaven was wrong about every single thing regarding this team and the trajectory. Only us 1% were right and ya'll are salty. It's understandable. You were wrong for so many years so now your bitter. Hey you could join the bitter brothers now! Lol
 
Dolphins aren’t getting a top 5 pick. They are going to win some games and be around 7-10, 6-11. More you accept it the better your life will be
 
The Ghost said:
Yup, cause you're known for your well thought out posts.

99.9% of FH thinks as little of you as I do.
The big problem you have isn’t you. It’s when your posts are liked by possibly the rudest person on the site it loses credibility and I don’t mean djphinfan
 
