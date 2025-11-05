Let's go Tampa Bay......game of the week for us. If you want something to root for.

I just posted this in the trade rumors thread but its worth repeating:



MASSIVE game for us (and NYJ) this weekend is New England @ Tampa Bay. Not that anyone needed a reason to root against the Patriots but that game looms large for us. The Saints current SOS is .510, ours is .500, Jets are at .507. The Titans at .562 don't appear destined to win any tie breakers, thanks Daniel Jones.



A Buccaneers win and Patriots loss will really add to the separation in SOS between us and the Saints as both teams count twice as much on both of our SOS's, being that they are both divisional opponents for us and the Saints.



The Saints play the Titans (week 17), along with the Jets and Dolphins yet this season. It's very interesting to know the bottom 4 teams have so many games against one another.



The Giants are likely going to lose their next 4 games against the Bears, Lions, Patriots and Packers. They then have a winnable game against the Commanders. Outside of that, they have the Raiders (in LV) and a week 18 game home game against Dallas that they could easily win.



The Titans probably only have 3 winnable games left, this week against Houston (if Stroud is out with the concussion) as well as a game at Cleveland and the aforementioned Saints game, week 17 at home.



When in doubt, root for the AFC South, NFC South and the Jets as much as possible and root against NE and Buffalo (duh).



There's no telling how this will end up but if I had to bet, I'd bet that the Jets end up with the No.1 pick. I suspect Miami gets the 4th or 5th pick, too many winnable games left for us (Saints, Jets, Bengals, Commanders). If the Jets beat the Browns this week then who the F knows how this will play out.



All that said, I'm still going to tune into the Dolphins game on Sunday rooting for our boys to beat Buffalo.