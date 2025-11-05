 Let's go Tampa Bay......game of the week for us. If you want something to root for. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Let's go Tampa Bay......game of the week for us. If you want something to root for.

The Ghost

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
21,132
Reaction score
42,929
Location
Bethlehem, Pa
I just posted this in the trade rumors thread but its worth repeating:

MASSIVE game for us (and NYJ) this weekend is New England @ Tampa Bay. Not that anyone needed a reason to root against the Patriots but that game looms large for us. The Saints current SOS is .510, ours is .500, Jets are at .507. The Titans at .562 don't appear destined to win any tie breakers, thanks Daniel Jones.

A Buccaneers win and Patriots loss will really add to the separation in SOS between us and the Saints as both teams count twice as much on both of our SOS's, being that they are both divisional opponents for us and the Saints.

The Saints play the Titans (week 17), along with the Jets and Dolphins yet this season. It's very interesting to know the bottom 4 teams have so many games against one another.

The Giants are likely going to lose their next 4 games against the Bears, Lions, Patriots and Packers. They then have a winnable game against the Commanders. Outside of that, they have the Raiders (in LV) and a week 18 game home game against Dallas that they could easily win.

The Titans probably only have 3 winnable games left, this week against Houston (if Stroud is out with the concussion) as well as a game at Cleveland and the aforementioned Saints game, week 17 at home.

When in doubt, root for the AFC South, NFC South and the Jets as much as possible and root against NE and Buffalo (duh).

There's no telling how this will end up but if I had to bet, I'd bet that the Jets end up with the No.1 pick. I suspect Miami gets the 4th or 5th pick, too many winnable games left for us (Saints, Jets, Bengals, Commanders). If the Jets beat the Browns this week then who the F knows how this will play out.

All that said, I'm still going to tune into the Dolphins game on Sunday rooting for our boys to beat Buffalo.
 
Last edited:
Isn't it HILARIOUS that you are now rooting for the same team as @MrChadRico the guy you went at so hard for doing so?!! Lol
 
eMCee85 said:
Isn't it HILARIOUS that you are now rooting for the same team as @MrChadRico the guy you went at so hard for doing so?!! Lol
Click to expand...

Not ironic at all. This is one of the dumbest posts of all time. I am rooting for Tampa THIS WEEK because it helps MY TEAM, the Dolphins.

Drawing any correlation between someone giving up on their team and me rooting for strength of schedule tie breakers is the weakest post possible.

This kind of stuff is a little over your head, let the adults converse. You need to put more thought into your life.
 
Last edited:
Thanks for this thread Ghost, can we continue it the rest of the year so we know who to root for ?
 
The games against the Jets and Saints will have far more to do with our draft position than the TB NE game.

I might actually root for the Pats in this game since I dont want the Bills to make the Superbowl and if they have to go on the road as a WC that will greatly increase the chances they dont make it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom