Let’s go!!!

This game was brutal to watch. However this was a CRUCIAL win. To me, it was very obvious: Tua was very rusty when it came to live action. When things were scripted and one-read, he was his normal accurate self. When the Steelers adjusted, Tua did not look himself, but I kind of expected him to be a little rusty. What a defensive performance and a much needed win. Kudos to Boyer switching it up too in the second half.