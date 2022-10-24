 Let’s go!!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Let’s go!!!

This game was brutal to watch. However this was a CRUCIAL win. To me, it was very obvious: Tua was very rusty when it came to live action. When things were scripted and one-read, he was his normal accurate self. When the Steelers adjusted, Tua did not look himself, but I kind of expected him to be a little rusty. What a defensive performance and a much needed win. Kudos to Boyer switching it up too in the second half.
 
Tua was alright few bad throws but also a few bad drops. Feel like we dropped a bunch in the 1st and knocked the offense off whack. Play calling was more the issue. Telegraphed plays, calling long shots on 3rd instead of second. Running when we should be passing and passing when we should be running. McDaniels our smarting himself. Awful game from him.

Huge shoutout to the defense shutting out the Steelers second half.
 
