Lets lock up Connor and AVG

After this game , I hope we lock these two up. Getting colder and colder on paying C. Wilk that money.
Avg is the most consistent defensive player and C. Williams is the most vital aspect of our oline right now.
Also, the Chubb trade to me is the worst decision Grier has made given the contract, sorry Stoobz. My goodness.
