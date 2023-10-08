 Lets lock up Connor and AVG | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Lets lock up Connor and AVG

After this game , I hope we lock these two up. Getting colder and colder on paying C. Wilk that money.

Avg is the most consistent defensive player and C. Williams is the most vital aspect of our oline right now.

Also, the Chubb trade to me is the worst decision Grier has made given the contract, sorry Stoobz. My goodness.
 
Now we are talking sense.

The issue I have with your take on Chubb is not the money but the fact he (Grier) has screwed up so many other things, lol.

No worries, otherwise. Chubb did awright today, though ;)
 
Ren said:
And to think just a couple of weeks ago a large percentage of people here were calling for Williams to be let go.
Stop it! No one called for him to be let go.

What the heck are you talking about?
 
Stoobz said:
To be fair, he has made alot of great decisions. I still think he is in the running for GM of the year. So out of curiosity, what is worse than this Chubb contract?

Chubb wasn't payed to be alright.
 
AyyJayy said:
To be fair, he has made alot of great decisions. I still think he is in the running for GM of the year. So out of curiosity, what is worse than this Chubb contract?

Chubb wasn't payed to be alright.
I mean, year after year of not drafting a center. I don't really want to rehash all that, especially since the coaches have turned an okay guard into a fine center via the FA route.

Strictly speaking from a monetary viewpoint, I agree.
 
ANUFan said:
Stop it! No one called for him to be let go.

What the heck are you talking about?
I called for him to be let go/moved to guard because of his snapping issues, but not his blocking. I still think he is a liability as far as snapping goes and not a natural center but he is definitely the best Center on the team (which isnt saying much)

But I was referring to after the season after we replaced him with an actual center, not in season. I just meant not resigning him to big money more than anything
 
100% agreed w OP and I have said for a month I would pay Connor Williams and AVG probably a little less money than what CW was asking for. The price for AVG seems like it’s going up with each week of great play he is putting on tape.


BennySwella said:
I called for him to be let go/moved to guard because of his snapping issues, but not his blocking. I still think he is a liability as far as snapping goes and not a natural center but he is definitely the best Center on the team (which isnt saying much)

But I was referring to after the season after we replaced him with an actual center, not in season. I just meant not resigning him to big money more than anything
Yeah this type of Connor Williams “negging” shows who thinks the NFL and their Madden experience should be totally alike.
 
AyyJayy said:
If you're cold on keeping Wilk, you're either blind or only paying attention to the end of each play. Dude played out of his mind today. Gmen made him look like prime Warren Sapp when he wasn't doubled
 
