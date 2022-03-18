Let's Look At The Positives

I'm not usually one to let it fly(Too much anyway lol) when it comes to calling out people for their opinions and such. But ever since FA has started, and even before, a lot of posters on here have went really off the deep end in terms of saying this season will be shit before the freaking draft has even happened, not signing the right or resigning the wrong guys, etc. Now I'm not saying I'm a football guru and can read the future by any means, but I for one quite like what we have done so far this offseason.



Edmonds and Mostert on the face of it are two solid signings and should fit in nicely with how McDaniel wants to run this team.

Resigning Ogbah was absolutely critical and very very happy that we did so. The dude is a beast and still pretty young and is key to this defense.

Signing Bridgewater I think is a shrewd move also. He can help Tua and if Tua does struggle, then I am confident and comfortable with him starting if the need calls for it.

Connor Williams has had some holding issues and don't know a ton about him but from what I can gather if he can knock those down, he can be a very good OL.

Ingold should be a key cog also.

Etc Etc.



Collins probably going to the Bengals, but if he does ok. We have the draft coming up and still time to sign another OL during FA. And who's to say Grier and Co haven't reached out to his group?



Maybe its been because I've been a Dolphins fan for a long time now, or maybe I am just an optimistic person the majority of the time, but I like where we are right now as a team, and if we get the draft right and add one or two more pieces via FA, then I see no reason we can't make the playoffs.



I just really don't get how some fans are getting carried away and to be frank are being dramatic with this whole offseason. If you can't see the positivity of the way things are headed, then I really don't know what to say.Let's just keep our heads up and support the team in any way we can.



As a fan, what else are you to do?