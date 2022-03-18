 Let's Look At The Positives | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Let's Look At The Positives

I'm not usually one to let it fly(Too much anyway lol) when it comes to calling out people for their opinions and such. But ever since FA has started, and even before, a lot of posters on here have went really off the deep end in terms of saying this season will be shit before the freaking draft has even happened, not signing the right or resigning the wrong guys, etc. Now I'm not saying I'm a football guru and can read the future by any means, but I for one quite like what we have done so far this offseason.

Edmonds and Mostert on the face of it are two solid signings and should fit in nicely with how McDaniel wants to run this team.
Resigning Ogbah was absolutely critical and very very happy that we did so. The dude is a beast and still pretty young and is key to this defense.
Signing Bridgewater I think is a shrewd move also. He can help Tua and if Tua does struggle, then I am confident and comfortable with him starting if the need calls for it.
Connor Williams has had some holding issues and don't know a ton about him but from what I can gather if he can knock those down, he can be a very good OL.
Ingold should be a key cog also.
Etc Etc.

Collins probably going to the Bengals, but if he does ok. We have the draft coming up and still time to sign another OL during FA. And who's to say Grier and Co haven't reached out to his group?

Maybe its been because I've been a Dolphins fan for a long time now, or maybe I am just an optimistic person the majority of the time, but I like where we are right now as a team, and if we get the draft right and add one or two more pieces via FA, then I see no reason we can't make the playoffs.

I just really don't get how some fans are getting carried away and to be frank are being dramatic with this whole offseason. If you can't see the positivity of the way things are headed, then I really don't know what to say.Let's just keep our heads up and support the team in any way we can.

As a fan, what else are you to do?
 
I’m happy they didn’t overpay anyone really, would love to see a good olineman. We will have our hands full with the AFCE and definitely the AFC west because the AFC is crushing it with stars. Not sure our receivers are in the same league unfortunately
 
I think there are positives. From a floor talent level, Fins have increased that floor talent. Still have a good amount of cap space and easy cap tickets on contract that can get cashed in.

It looks to me for the first time in a long time your FO and Coaching Staff are in sync.

I like the staff put together down there.

I think you are easily the 2nd place team in the AFCE Right now.
 
I think there are positives. From a floor talent level, Fins have increased that floor talent. Still have a good amount of cap space and easy cap tickets on contract that can get cashed in.

It looks to me for the first time in a long time your FO and Coaching Staff are in sync.

I like the staff put together down there.

I think you are easily the 2nd place team in the AFCE Right now.
& Isn't funny how very few are flocking to Foxborough?
 
We have missed the playoffs by 1 game the last 2 seasons. We are not as far away as people think and we haven't lost anyone critical. We have won free agency most of the time and where has that gotten us? Be patient fellas.
Far away is relative it depends the goal. if the goal is to make the playoffs as a WC you are correct you are not far away. If it is to win the Superbowl your talent isnt close yet. (But again the caveat there is the progression of Tua) If Tua progresses and puts himself in the conversation of the Mahomes, Allens, Herbert, Burrows, that fixes alot of issues.
 
& Isn't funny how very few are flocking to Foxborough?
Absolutely. The BB shine has worn off (No Brady) and last year they had alot of players go there, on alot of massive overpays, welcome to the life of teams without that QB patriots hope your fans enjoy, and by the meltdown on their boards this week it doesnt seem they like it.
 
Far away is relative it depends the goal. if the goal is to make the playoffs as a WC you are correct you are not far away. If it is to win the Superbowl your talent isnt close yet. (But again the caveat there is the progression of Tua) If Tua progresses and puts himself in the conversation of the Mahomes, Allens, Herbert, Burrows, that fixes alot of issues.
I don’t think it’s realistic to think he can rise to the level of these qb’s but he should certainly improve under McDaniel.
 
Absolutely. The BB shine has worn off (No Brady) and last year they had alot of players go there, on alot of massive overpays, welcome to the life of teams without that QB patriots hope your fans enjoy, and by the meltdown on their boards this week it doesnt seem they like it.
It appears The AFCE is returning to its heyday of the legendary B Smith/R Webb battles.... no complaints here
 
You guys need to understand if you don’t have the tackles it’s gonna force you into similar offensive pass concepts etc as what you ran last year.

If you don’t have the pass pro you got to offset and dudes like waddle have to run underneath routes vs actually threaten the field etc.

So this is dire for us. And again there’s no excuses with the draft picks and money we have/had.
 
It's less than a week into FA.

Trades can occur too. Ross has shown he's willing to spend money too. So, it's not like the Dolphins are under penny pincher Stephen Jones ownership.

I'm legit happy over Ingold. Still stuck in the 90's I guess lol, but I think a good(rare) fullback is like a good #2 TE. Improves the blocking game, is a limited threat with the ball and can catch from the backfield.
 
