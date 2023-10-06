 Let’s not be over confident | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Let’s not be over confident

We have a good team. Maybe even very good if everyone (Phillips, Armstead, Elliot, and so on) play.
But any team can beat any team on any given day.
We don’t need a Denver style win. Just some long drives and a few explosive plays.
Defense needs to continue to learn the new scheme but we still have to show up, focus, play hard.
A methodical fundamental win would help us.
 
I agree. I said after the Broncos game I wasn't buying into the hype and I'm glad I didn't. It's a long season and injuries change everything. I thought we would be a great team before the season started because Chris Grier has done an excellent job constructing this roster and I said AJ wouldn't be the liability many assumed he would be. Nothing that's happened so far has really surprised me.
 
How can any long-time Phin fan become "overconfident", we've been shitty for over a decade? But, yes, being optimistic is good but over overconfident is really just for a few select fair-weather fans IMO.
 
artdnj said:
How can any long-time Phin fan become "overconfident", we've been shitty for over a decade? But, yes, being optimistic is good but over overconfident is really just for a few select fair-weather fans IMO.
Most fan bases get overconfident over ridiculous things. Washington is shocked they got crushed by Chicago because they "almost" beat the most overrated team in the league in Philly. Our fan base is overconfident that we will crush the Giants. We're much better than them on paper, but if they get Saquon and Thomas back it's going to be much more of a fight than I think most of us are expecting. And our defense is f****** trash right now thanks to the "guru" Fangs. He better figure it out because I know we're better than how we played last week, I saw it last year with mostly the same guys and Josh Boyer as DC.
 
My largest concern is Daniel Jones might decide he's going to run all day and ends up getting 200 yards rushing. We really have a tough time with running QBs, and he certainly does a lot of it.

In any case, I think we'll win. Will we beat the spread? I personally don't think so.
 
DrMultimedia said:
My largest concern is Daniel Jones might decide he's going to run all day and ends up getting 200 yards rushing. We really have a tough time with running QBs, and he certainly does a lot of it.

In any case, I think we'll win. Will we beat the spread? I personally don't think so.
200 yards rushing? Really? lol
 
Jssanto said:
We have a good team. Maybe even very good if everyone (Phillips, Armstead, Elliot, and so on) play.
But any team can beat any team on any given day.
We don’t need a Denver style win. Just some long drives and a few explosive plays.
Defense needs to continue to learn the new scheme but we still have to show up, focus, play hard.
A methodical fundamental win would help us.
definitely not over confident here.. right now i don't think our defense can stop anybody.. hope that feeling changes soon
 
bigfoot said:
200 yards rushing? Really? lol
You never know. We scored 70 points two weeks ago. Not many thought that would happen. Last night that receiver for Bears went nuts. This year seems to be having a lot of crazy performances.

More realistic for Jones in a good game for him...less than 200 rushing. 🤔 Maybe 60.
 
Chicago winning last night proves anything can happen. As polarized as I am about Miami over the years after the constant letting us fans down, I still expect them to win by a decent amount on Sunday.

If it’s close I’ll be pissed off.
 
