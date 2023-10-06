Let’s not be over confident

artdnj said: How can any long-time Phin fan become "overconfident", we've been shitty for over a decade? But, yes, being optimistic is good but over overconfident is really just for a few select fair-weather fans IMO. Click to expand...

Most fan bases get overconfident over ridiculous things. Washington is shocked they got crushed by Chicago because they "almost" beat the most overrated team in the league in Philly. Our fan base is overconfident that we will crush the Giants. We're much better than them on paper, but if they get Saquon and Thomas back it's going to be much more of a fight than I think most of us are expecting. And our defense is f****** trash right now thanks to the "guru" Fangs. He better figure it out because I know we're better than how we played last week, I saw it last year with mostly the same guys and Josh Boyer as DC.