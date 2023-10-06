Let’s not be over confident

Jssanto
Club Member
We have a good team. Maybe even very good if everyone (Phillips, Armstead, Elliot, and so on) play.
But any team can beat any team on any given day.
We don’t need a Denver style win. Just some long drives and a few explosive plays.
Defense needs to continue to learn the new scheme but we still have to show up, focus, play hard.
A methodical fundamental win would help us.
